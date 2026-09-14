Man dies days after attack by stray cow on way home in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

A 56-year-old vegetable vendor died at Safdarjung Hospital on September 9, six days after he was seriously injured in an alleged attack by a stray cow while returning home from Azadpur Mandi in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, police said on Monday. Police said the victim, identified as Dayaram Solanki, was attacked in G Block of Jahangirpuri on September 3. (Raj K Raj/ HT Photo/ Representational)

Police said the victim, identified as Dayaram Solanki, was attacked in G Block of Jahangirpuri on September 3.

His cousin Manoj Solanki said the cow allegedly attacked him with its horns, threw him to the ground several times and trampled him. “He was first taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital and was later referred to Safdarjung. Several vital organs were injured and his condition continued to worsen. He eventually suffered multiple organ failure and died during treatment on September 9,” he said.

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Police said inquest proceedings was conducted and the body was handed over to the family. “Further legal action may be taken,” a police officer said.

Dayaram is survived by his wife and two sons, aged 14 and eight. He was the sole earning member, police added. Locals said stray cattle has been responsible for several road accidents and attacks in the area.