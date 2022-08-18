CUET chaos continues: Tests marred in centres
New Delhi: The first day of phase four of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was marred by technical glitches at several spots, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel exams at 13 centres, mostly in the Capital, as troubles over the nationwide exam continued to give parents and students a harrowing time.
According to NTA, exams for 8,693 affected candidates may now be held on August 25.
The students will be informed about the new dates on Thursday, the agency said.
The debut edition of the CUET for undergraduate admissions has faced several technical glitches so far, due to which the NTA, responsible for conducting the exam, has had to postpone many exams during the first three phases.
On August 4, all exams scheduled for the evening were cancelled at all 489 centres across the country, and 50 and 53 centres were affected on August 5 and 6.
“Due to unavoidable technical reasons, examinations scheduled for Wednesday — the first day of the fourth phase — were cancelled in 13 centres. Of 145,885 candidates, 8,693 were affected,” the NTA said in a statement.
Of these 13 centres, eight are in Delhi, two in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh each, and one in Haryana. The centres where the exam was cancelled in Delhi include Guru Hargobind Institute of Management and Information Technology in Delhi, Asia Pacific Institute in Jasola (Delhi) AIS Assessment Zone, and Aakash International Senior Secondary School in Delhi’s Nangloi.
“The candidates whose Wednesday’s examination was cancelled will be informed about their new date on Thursday. It is proposed to hold these examinations on August 25, 2022,” the NTA said.
Meanwhile, students expressed their disappointment over the last-minute cancellation of exams on Wednesday. “Students reached the centre from far-flung areas only to find out that the exam was cancelled. It is such a waste of time and resources. No one at the centre informed us. We just saw a notice pasted outside the centre,” Anil Kumar, a student whose centre was in Nangloi, said.
Parents of several students scheduled to take the test on Wednesday also complained on social media about glitches during the testing process.
Praveen Kumar Chaudary, whose ward’s examination centre was in Rohini Sector 23, tweeted, “The CUET exam was cancelled after waiting for two and a half hours due to non functional servers. What a pity? Kids reached the centres by crossing filthy sewage filled lanes in remote village. Lots of kids slipped in filth.”
On August 7, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that there were indications of “sabotage” in the conduct of the exam and that tests at certain centres were cancelled for the good of students. Kumar said strict action will be taken against anyone involved in “wilful sabotage” of the process.
The fourth phase of CUET will conclude on August 20 after which two more phases, between August 21 and August 30, will take place. According to the initial plan, the CUET was to conclude on August 20. However, the NTA had to extend it due to the consecutive cancellation of exams.
16 teams to compete in upcoming edition of JP Atray tournament
As many as 16 teams will compete in the upcoming 27th edition of All India JP Atray Memorial cricket tournament to be organised from September 22 to October 3, including defending champions Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association XI. Other participating teams include Punjab Cricket Club, Colts, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association XI, Baroda, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, UT Cricket Association, RBI Mumbai, Delhi, Goa Cricket Association, JK Cricket Association, Delhi Capitals and others.
City group seeks Conservation Reserve tag for Aarey Colony
Mumbai: A public interest litigation by a city-based NGO, expected to be listed before the Bombay High Court soon, has sought to bring all of Aarey Colony under the purview of the Wildlife Protection Act (1972) by declaring it as a Conservation Reserve. Conservation Reserves are legally protected areas which act as buffer zones or migratory corridors between two ecologically separated wildlife habitats, to avoid fragmentation.
CERT-In issues advisory as Zoom update exposes Mac users to external attacks
Mumbai: While the auto update feature of any software is ideally supposed to secure it against threats, the last update by Zoom, a popular video-calling app, has ended up opening up millions of Mac users to external cyber-attacks due to two vulnerabilities in its operating system. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, the country's nodal agency for cybersecurity, also issued an advisory on Wednesday, warning Mac users of the two vulnerabilities.
BEST begins road-testing of shiny AC double-deckers
Mumbai: Mumbai's iconic double-decker bus will be seen in a new and modern avatar. Starting September, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport will introduce the first bus of its newly-acquired electric double-decker air conditioned fleet, even as the rest will hit the city's roads by mid-2023. Switch mobility—Ashok Leyland's electric vehicle arm — will supply 900 electric buses to BEST; half of them are scheduled to be delivered next year.
Chandigarh’s Kashvi bags team silver in Commonwealth Fencing Championship
Chandigarh girl Kashvi Garg bagged a team silver medal during the Commonwealth Fencing Championship in the junior epee event held in London, England. The Indian junior women epee fencing team comprised Kashvi Garg from Chandigarh, Taniksha Khatri from Haryana, Dyaneshwari Shinde from Maharashtra and Pragya Singh from Madhya Pradesh. India defeated New Zealand 45-40 in an interesting quarterfinal and then thrashed mighty Australia, 45-40 in the semi-final.
