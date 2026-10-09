Delhi HC issues notice in Parvesh Verma slap case, seeks response

The Delhi high court on Thursday issued notice on a petition filed by Sahib Singh, who was allegedly slapped by Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar on September 27, seeking an independent, judicially supervised inquiry into his complaint. Parvesh Verma was embroiled in controversy on September 27 after a video showed him slapping a man, later identified as AAP worker Sahib Singh. (@p_sahibsingh/X)

A bench of Justice Sachin Datta sought responses from the Delhi Police and Verma, and listed the matter for November 2.

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Singh raises concerns against local police involvement In his petition, Singh said he approached the local police and submitted a written complaint to the station house officer (SHO) of Tilak Nagar police station, but alleged that no effective action was taken.

He further claimed that his mobile phone, containing a video of the incident, was forcibly taken and damaged, after which he was allegedly surrounded and assaulted by people accompanying the minister.

Singh said police personnel, including officers from the local police establishment, were also present during subsequent events. Since allegations had been raised about their conduct, he argued that entrusting the inquiry to the local police could raise concerns about its independence and credibility. “The office of the cabinet minister is believed to be for the welfare of the people of the state, however, the said act of the minister is nothing but gross misuse of office for personal/political vendetta and to usurp the charge of corruption, which was apparently visible on the face of record,” the petition said.