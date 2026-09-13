Delhi LG approves healthcare scheme for construction workers
Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved a health scheme for construction workers, under which eligible candidates and their dependent family members will receive cashless healthcare coverage, officials said on Saturday
Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved a health scheme for construction workers, under which eligible candidates and their dependent family members will receive cashless healthcare coverage, officials said on Saturday.
The Delhi Building Workers Health Scheme will benefit more than 270,000 registered building and construction workers and their families, officials said. Under the scheme, each beneficiary will be eligible for treatment worth up to ₹2 lakh annually, subject to an overall family limit of ₹10 lakh a year.
Registered workers and their spouses will receive annual health check-ups, while beneficiaries will have access to cashless OPD consultations, diagnostics, medicines and inpatient treatment at empanelled hospitals at CGHS rates. The scheme will also cover emergency treatment, occupational diseases, chronic illnesses, specialised care, maternal healthcare and rehabilitation.
“In addition to cashless treatment, the scheme will provide annual health check-ups and support through mobile medical units, ensuring that workers can access healthcare services,” an official from the LG office said.
The scheme will be implemented through a project implementing agency selected through the quality and cost-based selection method. Mobile medical units will facilitate transport from work sites to hospitals, while a digital system will manage beneficiary records, treatment histories and claims. Claims will undergo third-party verification before payments are released, officials added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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