Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
- The inspection comes days after the city’s first monsoon showers on Thursday submerged several parts of the Capital, including southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur underpass, which has become one of Delhi’s recurrent waterlogging pain points.
With monsoon arriving in the Capital earlier this week, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday inspected some of the city’s waterlogging hotspots, at the Indraprastha-WHO building stretch, the underpass at Pul Prahladpur and Minto Bridge and instructed officials to ensure drainage systems are made fool-proof.
The inspection comes days after the city’s first monsoon showers on Thursday submerged several parts of the Capital, including southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur underpass, which has become one of Delhi’s recurrent waterlogging pain points. Floods at the underpass have also led to two deaths, including one as recently as end-May this year.
Though the Minto Bridge underpass has been spared of floods so far this year, it has been a decades-old problem for Delhi, with a 60-year-old man drowning in a flood there in June 2020.
“The LG instructed the officials to put in place a comprehensive plan consisting of long-term measures to deal with the problem of waterlogging rather than dealing with the issue in a crisis management mode,” a statement from the LG’s office said.
He also inspected a new pumping station at the railway underpass at Pul Prahladpur, where six pumps have been installed.
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
Ring Road relief: Underpass on Benito Juarez Marg opens after several delays
The 1.2km-long one-way underpass, which is now open for regular traffic, begins near Sri Venkateswara College and goes beneath the South Campus Metro Station on to the Ring Road. One of its arms opens on to San Martin Road and the other on to Ring Road towards Moti Bagh, officials said.
