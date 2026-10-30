Delhi Police arrests 25-yr-old who cheated job aspirants on pretext of Russian Embassy jobs

New Delhi Police said the accused, Aman Kumar, was arrested on Monday from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh just a day before he was scheduled to fly to the UK from the Delhi airport. (Representative photo)

A 25-year-old man from Bihar, who works as a stock control analyst in the United Kingdom (UK), was arrested for allegedly duping more than 50 Indian job aspirants to the tune of around ₹50,000 on the pretext of employment in Russian embassies, two police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Police said the accused, Aman Kumar, was arrested on Monday from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh just a day before he was scheduled to fly to the UK from the Delhi airport.

“A web designer, who knew Aman through a mutual friend, created the website, ‘www.embassytest.com’, on his instructions. Although the designer is claiming that he was unaware of Aman’s nefarious plans, we are verifying his claims. He is being interrogated but has not been arrested yet. The designer claims Aman told him that he sought to conduct mock tests for candidates aspiring for jobs in embassies,” one officer said, asking not to be identified.

HT has emailed the Russian Embassy for comment on the matter, but did not receive one until the time of going to print.

The matter was brought to the police’s notice by the Russian Embassy in India, after it received complaints from 17 Indian citizens alleging monetary payment for registering themselves for job interviews to work in the embassies across the world. The job seekers mentioned that they had come across the employment opportunity on a popular job portal, a second officer aware of the case, asking not to be identified, said.

A case of cyber cheating by impersonation and forgery was registered in July at the New Delhi Cyber police station on a complaint by the embassy in the last week of June. They apprehended the web designer from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The second officer said, “The recruitment was for 147 individuals to different posts. The candidates were told that only those clearing online interviews would be given the jobs. Each individual was tricked into paying ₹850 as registration fee. The fake recruitment process was going on for four to five months. We have so far found three victims and recorded their statements. There are over 50 victims.”

The FIR was registered under sections 318, 319 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Through technical investigation and tracking the transaction details, investigators identified the suspect as an Indian citizen, Aman Kumar, and found that he had been operating from the UK.

“Aman’s immigration records were obtained and analysed. It showed that Aman travelled to the UK in December last year. He returned to India on October 11. We tracked his movement and nabbed him in Meerut on Monday. He was brought to Delhi and arrested. We are interrogating him to verify his antecedents and ascertain if more people are involved,” the first officer said.