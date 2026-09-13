New Delhi: Delhi Metro’s Arpan centres have collected more than 41,000kg of old clothes since their launch last month, with the material being reused, upcycled or recycled into rugs, bags, pouches and folders, officials said on Sunday. Delhi’s Arpan centres collect over 41,000 old clothes

A total of 3,940 people deposited 41,181.59kg of clothes at 10 Arpan centres as of August 31. The centre at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital recorded the highest collection at 9,861.4kg, followed by Shalimar Bagh at 9,761.03kg.

Of the collected material, around 4,266kg has been earmarked for reuse and upcycling, while 29,424kg has been sent for recycling. Self-help groups are using reusable material to make items including rugs, key rings, pouches, bags, folders and torans, which are also being displayed and sold at the centres.

The centres have so far recorded sales worth ₹27,036.

Five centres were launched on August 3, while the remaining became operational on August 12 and 17. The Delhi government has now proposed 10 more centres, to be opened in January 2027, including at Model Town, INA, IP Extension, Rajendra Place, Rajouri Garden and Greater Kailash.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative would help ensure better utilisation of old clothes while supporting efforts to keep Delhi cleaner and greener.