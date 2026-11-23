New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is planning to redevelop and monetise its prime land and properties, including its headquarters at Varunalaya complex in Jhandewalan and the Jal Vihar bungalow complex in Lajpat Nagar, to generate additional revenue amid financial constraints and mounting investment requirements for expanding water and sewerage infrastructure, officials said Sunday. According to officials aware of the development, the initial exercise will cover five properties, including the Varunalaya Complex in Jhandewalan, Haiderpur’s Varun Niketan staff quarters, Arambagh staff quarters, Rithala’s Varun Kunj staff quarters and Jal Vihar in Lajpat Nagar. (Representative photo) more

The water utility has invited bids to appoint a transaction adviser to assess the development potential of its land and building assets, recommend suitable monetisation models and oversee the process of bringing private investors and developers on board.

According to officials aware of the development, the initial exercise will cover fiveproperties, including the Varunalaya Complex in Jhandewalan, Haiderpur’s Varun Niketan staff quarters, Arambagh staff quarters, Rithala’s Varun Kunj staff quarters and Jal Vihar in Lajpat Nagar.

The scope, however, will be expanded to include a comprehensive assessment of all DJB land and assets to identify opportunities for greater revenue generation, they added.

The decision follows a DJB board approval of a proposal to engage a transaction advisor empanelled with the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) for the assessment, redevelopment, monetisation and commercial utilisation of its properties. The proposal, placed before the board on August 21, initially covered the Varunalaya headquarters, Varun Niketan premises and Jal Vihar. However, the board approved it with a modification that the advisor’s scope be extended to cover all DJB land and assets, while retaining the identified properties as priorities, officials explained.

A DJB official said the advisor will undertake an end-to-end exercise, beginning with assessing the physical condition, occupancy, existing utilisation and development potential of the properties. It will also examine land-use provisions, zoning regulations, development controls and prevailing market conditions before recommending the highest and best use of each asset. “The whole process from preliminary assessment to floating bids for redevelopment is likely to take around 10 months,” the official added.

As per the project report, seen by HT, dated November 12, the consultant will assess redevelopment possibilities, including residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, institutional and mixed-use projects.

It will subsequently prepare financial models and feasibility reports and recommend suitable monetisation structures, which could include long-term leasing, revenue sharing, joint development or joint ventures.

“The adviser will also recommend reserve prices, lease premiums, concession fees and other bidding parameters, besides identifying statutory approvals and regulatory clearances required for the projects. The subsequent stages will involve market consultations, investor outreach, preparation of bidding documents, selection of developers and support in closing transactions,” the report read.

The move comes at a time when DJB is grappling with significant financial stress, including outstanding payments and the need for substantial capital investment to upgrade its water supply and sewerage infrastructure.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, said the project shows that the DJB billing scheme, aimed at collection of long-pending bills, has failed despite multiple deadline extensions.

“BJP govt claimed they would make DJB profitable through better governance. Now they appear to plan selling DJB’s prime land in areas like GK, Lajpat Nagar, and Jhandewalan. The DJB billing scheme has miserably failed despite repeated deadline extensions,” AAP’s Delhi chief Saurabh Bhardwaj posted on X.

Responding to the comment, a senior government official said that the DJB headquarter will be redeveloped, it will not be sold. “The late payment surcharge scheme is progressing well and several lakh consumers have benefitted from the scheme.”