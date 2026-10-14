DU revises cost for Nirbhaya Working Women’s Accommodation project, to make it high-rise as per new Delhi Master Plan

Delhi University has revised the estimated cost of its Nirbhaya Working Women’s Accommodation project from ₹272 crore to ₹400 crore, with the cost being split equally between two central ministries. People queue up at Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station near Delhi University North Campus. (PTI File)

At an Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday, the university approved the revised plan cost, under which the ministry of women and child development and the ministry of education will contribute ₹200 crore each towards the project.

“The Ministry of Women and Child Development has committed ₹200 crore towards the project. The Ministry of Education, Government of India, will be requested to provide a grant-in-aid of ₹200 crore to cover the remaining cost,” DU’s executive council meeting agenda document signed by Registrar Vikas Gupta dated October 12 stated.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR), along with the estimated project cost, the document stated.

A senior university official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said construction work on the project has yet to begin as the Ministry of Women and Child Development has not released the funds.

“Following the Satya Niketan incident, the university held several discussions, during which it decided to expand the proposed Nirbhaya Working Women’s Accommodation project from 11 to 32 floors, and the cost was revised. The expansion was considered in light of Delhi's Master Plan 2047, which permits high-rise buildings,” the official added.

The Master Plan 2047, notified by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, on August 20, paves the way for vertical and high-rise development, potentially allowing 100-plus-floor buildings to come up in Delhi. It categorises such structures as ‘tall buildings’ and classifies them as ‘landmark developments'.

In March 2024, the ministry of women and child development approved ₹272 crore under the Nirbhaya Fund for the construction of residential accommodation at DU for working women and female students pursuing higher education. The project was planned in two phases, each comprising 500 accommodation units, with a total capacity of 1,000 beds.

The project also earmarked ₹72 crore for installing CCTV surveillance systems across the accommodation premises and the Delhi University campus.