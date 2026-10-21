Food safety dept sends samples for lab testing

The Delhi government’s food safety department has found hygiene and food-handling lapses at several sweet manufacturing units and outlets during inspections ahead of the festive season, collecting samples of khoya, barfi, rasbhari, and other products for laboratory testing.

The inspections revealed pest activity in storage areas, employees handling food without gloves, inadequate cleanliness and shortcomings in food storage, labelling and documentation, the department said on Tuesday.

At a popular sweet shop in Okhla Phase-II, inspectors found signs of pests in the storage area, while employees were handling food without gloves. Water testing reports were also unavailable.

Inspections at sweet shops in Hastsal, Chandni Chowk and manufacturing units of a sweet shop in Narela revealed hygiene-related shortcomings. Samples of sweets and other food products were collected from the establishments.

At a sweet shop in IP Extension, inspectors found peeling ceiling plaster, grease accumulation on the exhaust system and improperly segregated and labelled food items in the freezer. Other establishments were flagged for issues including inadequate pest-control measures and missing food-handler training records.

Samples were also collected from other popular outlets.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government would not compromise on public health during festive celebrations, stressing that food businesses must comply with hygiene and safe-handling standards.

The department said further action would be taken based on laboratory test reports.