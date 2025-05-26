Grievance portal being updated for timely resolutions: Delhi CM

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that her government is committed to ensuring “timely and transparent resolution of public grievances” and as part of this initiative, grievance redressal camps (Jansunwai) are being held every Saturday. Further, the public grievance portal is also being updated, the chief minister’s office said in a statement on Sunday. Officials said most complaints pertain to basic infrastructures and necessities. (HT)

CM Gupta said, “This is not just a grievance redressal programme; it is our commitment to listen to the people and find solutions. We will ensure every complaint is addressed in a time-bound and responsible manner.”

She added: “The present public grievance portal is being upgraded to be more user-friendly, enabling citizens to register complaints without technical barriers. Complainants will now be able to track the status of their complaints online and also provide feedback.”

CMO in a statement said that as part of the process to improve grievance redressal mechanism, JanSunwai (public grievance hearing) camps are being organised by the government every Saturday across all revenue districts of the capital in collaboration with public representatives, including ministers, MLAs, and councillors.

“These camps include the presence of DM,SDM and other officials from the Delhi government, the Municipal Corporation, Delhi Police, power companies, and over 18 other departments. Notably, to maintain a direct connection with the public, these programs are being held not just at revenue office premises but also at schools, community centres, and public halls like chaupals and baraat ghars,” the CMO official said.

The official added that over 1,000 grievances have been registered in Jansunwai camps held across all districts of Delhi and the primary concerns raised by citizens include water supply, sanitation, encroachment, road maintenance, and law and order.

“At the Jan Sunwai camp held on May 17, more than 1,260 citizens participated, reflecting the public’s growing trust and awareness about this initiative. Similarly, on the May 24 at the Jansunwai camp , over 1,350 people took part,” the official said.

The chief minister has instructed all district officials to review complaints received during the camps and submit action-taken reports, the CMO statement said. “She also directed that departments with persistent pending complaints will be held accountable, and strict action will be taken where necessary,” it said.