Abduction bid, molestation is the latest security woe on JNU campus

Four men drove into the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus late on Tuesday night and then attempted to abduct two women students, molested them, and later assaulted a male student near the North Gate of the university late Tuesday night, police said after registering two separate first information reports (FIRs). Barricades at the JNU main gate on Tuesday night. (HT Photo)

As soon as the word about the incident spread, some students launched a protest, prompting the institution’s security wing to file a complaint with the police. On Wednesday, the police said that they have identified one of the accused and apprehended him.

“Two complaints, one regarding physical assault and another of molestation and attempt to kidnapping were received from JNU students. Cases have been registered. In both cases the accused and the vehicle are the same and have been identified. Further investigation is on,” said deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Manoj C.

An officer associated with the probe said that at least two calls were made to the police control room between 12.30am and 1am on the intervening night of June 6 and 7. By afternoon, the prime suspect, who allegedly assaulted the male student, was identified, apprehended and interrogated by teams of the south-west district police.

“We have apprehended one of the four persons who were in that car. The accused has been identified by his first name, Abhishek, a resident of Gurugram. He has confessed to assaulting the male student but denied the allegations of abduction and molestation. The car belongs to Abhishek’s uncle. Efforts are on nab the other three suspects. There are no CCTVs near the two spots where the alleged crimes took place,” said an officer, who is associated with the probe, but asked not to be named.

Another police officer said that the FIRs were registered on the complaints of the three victims, including the two female students who are studying French and were strolling on the street on the campus when the car occupants allegedly molested them and tried to abduct them in their car. The male victim is pursuing his Ph.D. The call regarding the alleged molestation and abduction attempt was made by another JNU student using his cellphone, which the police said was switched off since early morning. The call was made around 1 am, nearly one and a half hours after the car-borne men allegedly molested the two students and attempted to abduct them in their white Swift Dzire car, bearing Haryana’s registration number, the officer said.

In their complaint to the police, the two female students said that they were taking a walk after dinner when four people tried to pull them in their car and molested them, the officer said.

The officer said the assault was reported at least an hour after the molestation and abduction bid. He said that the male student, in his complaint, told the police that the four suspects were creating nuisance while having ice cream near the North Gate. He added that when the victim objected, the suspects beat up the student before leaving the spot.

During the inquiry, it was learnt that the same vehicle was involved in both the crimes. The details of the vehicle and its occupant were found in the visitors’ logbook at the university gate through which it entered the campus twice on Tuesday night – first around 8pm and again around 11pm, the officer said.

“The male victim, who is a PhD student, was taken to a government hospital for medical attention. In the medico-legal certificate, the doctors did not mention any serious injury,” the officer said.

A case of wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 341 and 323 at the Kishangarh police station, since the crime spot came under its territorial jurisdiction. The other case was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station under IPC’s sections 354 (molestation), 365/511 (kidnapping attempt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention), the officer added.

The police confirmed that the suspects live in nearby Munirka and Katwaria Sarai, and often visited the campus. Abhishek, who earlier lived with his family in Munirka, told the police that they got access to the campus with the help of their friend, who is a JNU student.

“Abhishek, who completed his B Tech course from a private university, told us that on Tuesday night he, along with his friends, had gone to meet their friend in JNU. However, he is yet to tell us the details of the student who helped them,” a second officer said, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

Students protest

By 1 am, nearly 60 students led by members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) gathered at the North Gate and protested against the JNU administration, demanding sacking of the Registrar and the Chief Security Officer for what they termed as “repeated security lapses”. The agitation continued till around 4.30am, police said.

JNU ABVP unit president Umesh Chandra Ajmira, said, “Such incidents are taking place frequently. Last night, when the security personnel were informed about the abduction attempt, they were reluctant to help. On enquiring, the security said that the men involved in the crimes came to the campus frequently. There are several dark spots on the campus where there is no security. Clearly, the security is inefficient.”

Members of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) also joined the protest.

Anagha Pradeep, a member of JNUSU, said, “The campus has become unsafe for female students. Last night’s incidents are not just examples of a security lapse but also highlight that security personnel are not equipped to deal with such issues.

JNU issues statement

On Wednesday, the JNU administration condemned the incidents and said that various steps were being taken up to improve the security on campus. “JNU administration has taken serious note of the incidents and a police complaint has been lodged. We have been coordinating with the police. The administration has recommended strictest punishment to perpetrators of the crime,” the university said in a statement.

The administration said that it remains committed towards providing a safe and secure environment to all residents.

“The safety and fearless movement of women on the campus is our top most priority and the JNU administration is committed to stringent enforcement of the law dealing with sexual harassment in any form or by anyone. Strict action will be taken against the culprits who are found to have indulged in such misconducts. All the stakeholders are requested to cooperate with the JNU administration to ensure a safe and secure campus,” the statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON