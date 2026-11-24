A Delhi court has directed Tihar jail authorities to ensure that Deepak Nanda, an advocate who represented jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and is accused in an alleged international arms-trafficking and terror module case, is not transported alongside members of the rival Rohit Godara gang, citing concerns over his safety. Officials said safeguards had been put in place to prevent any confrontation with rival gang members (Photo for representation) more

The court also directed that Nanda be produced through video conferencing for hearings unless his physical presence is specifically required.

The directions, passed by special judge Kiran Bansal of Rouse Avenue Courts on November 19, came while hearing Nanda’s application seeking a bulletproof vehicle and a high-risk security guard whenever he is taken out of Tihar jail.

Further, the jail superintendent has been asked to mention the names of inmates posing a threat to him on his production warrants so that they can be kept away from him during transportation and while being lodged in court lock-ups.

Nanda, who is currently in judicial custody in an alleged international arms-trafficking and terror module case, had told the court that he faced a serious threat to his life.

He cited an incident on February 24 this year, when members of the Rohit Godara gang allegedly opened fire at a car in which he was travelling near Marghat Wale Baba Temple in n orth Delhi. One of his co-passengers suffered two gunshot injuries. An FIR was subsequently registered at Kashmere Gate police station.

He also told the court that the Delhi High Court had provided him with a personal security officer (PSO) through an order passed on April 17.

The court considered responses filed by the investigating officer, Tihar jail authorities and the Delhi Police’s Nayak Abhiraksha Vahini (NAV), which is responsible for the transportation of prisoners.

While the investigating officer said the responsibility for Nanda’s safety during his judicial custody and transportation rested with the jail authorities and NAV, Tihar jail informed the court that Nanda had been lodged in a separate ward and that prison staff had been directed to maintain extra vigil, heightened security and round-the-clock monitoring.

Meanwhile, the NAV said that it had conducted a threat assessment, including recording Nanda’s statement. While acknowledging his rivalry with the Rohit Godara gang and the February shooting incident, the agency said it had found no credible or specific threat to his life while he was in custody. It, therefore, did not recommend any special security arrangement for him.

However, the agency said safeguards had been put in place to prevent any confrontation with rival gang members.

It submitted that Nanda would be kept separate from inmates he apprehended could threaten him, including members of the Rohit Godara gang and rival factions of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Two police personnel would also accompany him when he was taken from jail to court or hospital, Delhi Police’s NAV further said.

The NAV further told the court that jail van officials announce the names of inmates before they board the vehicle, allowing prisoners to flag any known rivals. This would help authorities ensure that Nanda and any inmates he fears are not transported in the same vehicle, the NAV submitted.

Taking note of these responses, the court directed that Nanda’s safety be ensured both inside jail and whenever he is taken out for any purpose.

“Safety and security of accused/applicant be maintained in jail as well as during transit whenever he is taken out from jail for any purpose,” the court said.

It added that the jail superintendent could mention the threat perception and the names of threatening inmates on Nanda’s warrants. The court said no further directions were necessary in view of the safeguards proposed by the agencies.

Nanda, also known as Deepak Khatri, was arrested by the Delhi Police crime branch in August in connection with an alleged international arms-trafficking and terror module. He was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after returning from Dubai.

The police have alleged that Nanda, who was part of Bishnoi’s legal team, acted as an intermediary between the jailed gangster and his associates outside prison, facilitating communication and helping coordinate criminal activities. Investigators have also alleged his involvement in extortion-related dealings and the procurement of firearms.

The case involves an alleged international arms network linked to Bangladesh-based arms supplier Shahbaz Ansari. Police have claimed that the network was involved in procuring and supplying sophisticated foreign-made weapons for criminal activities in India. Nanda has denied the allegations against him.