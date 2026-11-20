The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) plans to block routes used by trucks to illegally dump construction and demolition (C&D) waste in ecologically sensitive parts of the Aravallis, officials said on Thursday. The Gurugram civic body plans to install CCTV cameras around the dumping site to deter further movement of waste-laden vehicles. (HT Photo)

The civic body will seek police assistance to monitor the access points, step up surveillance and take action against violators. It also plans to install CCTV cameras around the dumping site to deter further movement of waste-laden vehicles.

The announcement follows a series of HT spot checks in March, July and September that documented growing piles of construction debris in the area. During successive visits, the volume of waste had increased substantially, forming a large mound.

HT had reported that trucks and dumpers, some allegedly operating without number plates, were entering the Aravallis to dispose of debris. The vehicles initially used a route across MCG-owned land but subsequently began accessing the site through a residential lane in V-10, DLF Phase 3, prompting complaints from residents.

The civic body’s plan has two parts: stopping fresh dumping through tighter controls on access routes and processing the waste that has accumulated at the site.

The crackdown comes two days after MCG announced plans for two C&D waste processing plants, each costing an estimated ₹6.64 crore. Officials said a mobile facility would be deployed at Aravalli Biodiversity Park, while another plant would be set up in Wazirabad.

According to officials, transporting the waste already dumped in the Aravallis to another processing facility could generate additional dust pollution.

Residents, however, fear that the proposed mobile plant could become a permanent fixture if fresh dumping is not stopped.

“Months of negligence and enforcement failures have led MCG to now install a C&D waste processing plant on ‘gair-mumkin pahad’ land. We fear that if the civic authorities do not stop illegal dumping, it will end up becoming a permanent facility,” said Mohan Singh, a DLF Phase 3 resident.

“We request officials to follow the required environmental safeguards and use water sprinklers along the route and near the site so that there is no excessive dust pollution. If action had been taken on time, this could have been avoided. But they need to stop the illegal dumping,” said Shikha Chauhan, another resident.

Residents have also sought action against alleged encroachments in the ecologically sensitive area, where semi-permanent structures have reportedly come up, some with electricity poles and water connections.

A senior MCG official maintained that the proposed facility would be temporary and used only to process waste already dumped at the site.

“It is a mobile C&D waste processing plant that will be deployed solely to process the debris already illegally dumped at the Aravalli site. We will take action against illegal dumping and seal all illegal routes used by dumpers and tractors to enter the Aravallis,” the official said.