Motorist jumps signal, drags Delhi cops on bonnet for 20 metres

Two officers of the Delhi Traffic Police were hit by a car and dragged on its bonnet for 20 metres when they tried to stop the vehicle for jumping a traffic signal in Kishangarh, southwest Delhi, on Saturday evening. The offender’s car was identified but the accused is yet to be arrested, police said. A still from a video of the incident. (HT)

Videos of the incident surfaced online and quickly went viral, as the internet took notice of the “brave” cops who clung onto the bonnet of the car all the while it crossed the junction, took a U-turn and moved on the other side of the road. The two officers then fell off and still tried to stop the car, but to no avail.

The two officers were identified as assistant sub-inspector Pramod Singh and head constable Sailesh Chouhan. They sustained minor injuries and were discharged from Safdarjung Hospital after treatment, deputy commissioner of police (south west) Surendra Choudhary said.

According to police, the control room was informed about the incident at Ber Sarai Road in Kishangarh around 8pm. The caller apprised them that a car hit traffic officers and asked for a PCR vehicle, but not an ambulance. Police who reached the spot found the officers were taken to hospital and upon following up, found them unconscious in the hospital.

After they recovered, their statements were recorded.

DCP Choudhary said that the two officers, posted at the Vasant Vihar traffic circle, were issuing mobile prosecution challans on Vedant Deshika Marg around 7.45pm, when a white car jumped the red light and travelled in their direction. “Chouhan signalled the car to stop and initially, the driver of the car stopped the car. When Chouhan asked the driver to exit the car, the driver tried to run away from the spot, dragged them for about 20 metres on the bonnet, later hit them and fled the spot,” the DCP said.

Police said that the place of the incident was inspected by the mobile crime and forensic team. CCTV footage was obtained and analysed as well.

“The officers alleged that the car driver had created obstruction in their official duty and further tried to kill the above police officials by dragging them on his car. According to facts, circumstances and statements given by the injured officers, prima facia offence of attempt to murder, and obstruction in the discharge of official duty is made out,” an officer said.

A case under section 109(1)/221/132/121(1)/3(5) of the BNS was registered on Saturday.

“Search of offending vehicle and accused is underway. The offending vehicle has been registered in the name of Jai Bhagwan, resident of Nangal Devat in Vasant Kunj. However, it’s yet to be ascertained whether he was driving the vehicle or not,” the officer said.