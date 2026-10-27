New Delhi, The National Green Tribunal has directed authorities to remove encroachments from a pond in southwest Delhi's Kanganheri village, besides restoring it to its original shape and size. NGT directs removal of encroachments, restoration of southwest Delhi pond

A bench of judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, which disposed of the execution plea as "partly satisfied", passed the directions on the application seeking implementation of the tribunal's September 23, 2024 directions to restore the water body.

The applicant originally approached the tribunal in 2022 over encroachments on the pond measuring 13 bighas and 10 biswas in the village's revenue records.

In an order dated October 13, made available on Tuesday, the bench said, "The authorities concerned are directed to take appropriate steps for removal of encroachments in accordance with law subject to orders of Supreme Court/Delhi High Court and also to take all requisite measures for protection of remaining area of the pond from encroachments."

It also directed the authorities to "take all requisite measures for restoration of the pond".

The bench further said that once the encroachments are removed, the cleared portion be added to the pond area so that the water body can be reclaimed and restored to its original shape and size.

"The execution application is disposed of accordingly, as partly satisfied and in case of non-compliance or any grievance surviving or arising in future, the applicant may approach this tribunal by way of appropriate proceedings in accordance with law," the tribunal said.

The green panel had earlier, in its July 27 order, said that a pucca, permanent boundary wall, instead of protecting the pond, obstructs the flow of rainwater and surface run-off from the catchment area into the water body.

It had asked the authorities to look into creating bio-fencing and planting an appropriate number of shrubs and trees on the remaining part of the pond.

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