New Delhi, The Delhi government on Saturday said it will implement the ban on vehicles below BS-VI emission standards registered in other states or Union territories every year between November 1 and January 31. Nov-Jan ban on non-Delhi vehicles below BS-VI standards to be in force every year

It earlier announced a ban on the plying of non-Delhi-registered motor vehicles that are below BS-VI emission norms for the same period this year which is usually marked by the worst of the city's air pollution and quality under its Winter Action Plan to limit vehicular emissions and curb dust on roads.

"Every year, from November 1 to January 31, other state-registered BS-IV and below vehicles will not be allowed to ply in Delhi," a Delhi transport department's public notification said on Saturday.

With effect from November 1, 2026, commercial goods vehicles, including large goods vehicles, medium goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles and buses which are BS-IV and below, will not be permitted to enter Delhi, it said, adding that this also includes buses operating under the All India Tourist Permit and other service regimes.

According to officials, the transport department has deployed around 250 enforcement personnel at key entry points, toll plazas and identified pollution hotspots across the national capital to strictly enforce restrictions on vehicles outside the prescribed norms.

Deployments have been made at major toll plazas, including DND, Rajokri-NH 48, Ghazipur, Singhu border, Tikri, Badarpur and others, they said.

Vehicles operating on Compressed Natural Gas or electric power are exempted from the ban, they clarified.

"The transport department has also written to neighbouring states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, urging them to shift to electric vehicles or convert from diesel to BS 6," an official said.

With worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management has imposed stage-three emergency measures in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan to prevent further deterioration of the pollution situation.

Air quality in the national capital is predicted to turn 'severe' from Saturday, with Diwali celebrations, vehicular emissions and the peak stubble-burning season expected to add to the pollution burden.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.