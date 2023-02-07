Oppn not on same page over Prez speech debate

New Delhi Decisions by the Congress and two other parties to continue with their protests on Monday and further delay the discussion on the President’s speech triggered some friction within the Opposition ranks with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) announcing its participation in the debate on Tuesday, even if others stick to protesting against the impact of the Adani Group’s market rout on common investors.

“The TMC’s view is that we must discuss the President’s speech and expose this inept government. The Opposition gets nearly eight of the 12 hours in the Rajya Sabha. There are multiple points to raise. I am optimistic all parties in the Opposition can align their strategy and tactics on Tuesday,” the party’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien said.

According to a senior Opposition leader, the plan to participate in the discussions had already been finalised in their floor strategy meeting last Thursday.

“But, on Monday, Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala informed us that the Congress wants to continue with their protests,” said a second non-Congress opposition leader, requesting anonymity.

The Congress — the largest Opposition outfit — pointed out that the Left parties and even the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wanted to continue with the stir on Monday, added the second leader.

Leaders who were in favour of discussion, including at least two senior leaders of the Congress, tried to argue that the strategy was decided last week. “A senior functionary informed us that there is no change in strategy but a different tactic should be adopted,” said a Congress leader who asked not to be named.

While the pro-discussion leaders reluctantly agreed to the Congress, Left and AAP’s suggestion, several non-Congress Opposition parties are hoping that the discussion on the President speech will not be delayed any further, and would commence on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the current schedule, the discussion on President’s speech and the Union Budget have been scheduled for 12 hours each, with the Prime Minister expected to reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, and the Rajya Sabha the following day.

People aware of the matter said that Opposition parties have started strategising on how they will mark their protest during the Prime Minister’s reply to the discussion on President’s speech. “Some of us might walk out of the House,” said a leader from a Left party.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and minister of state for parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday held meetings with floor leaders of opposition parties to end the logjam after both Houses were adjourned for the day.

Joshi and Meghwal met floor leaders, including the Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC’s Sudeep Bandopadhyay and the DMK’s TR Baalu.

