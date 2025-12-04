Shortages, uneven distribution affecting Delhi municipal schools

New Delhi Of the 17,948 teachers, the MCD has deployed 16,035 regular teachers and 1,913 on a contractual basis, leaving 8,994 vacant posts (33.38%). (Representative photo/HT Archive)

Shortages and uneven distribution of teaching and support staff across Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD’s) primary schools are hindering proper functioning of schools, teacher unions alleged, citing an MCD reply made in the house meeting on Wednesday that highlighted shortfall in staff.

Almost a third of the sanctioned teacher posts are currently lying vacant, the civic body said. Further, a lack of sufficient support staff, such as helpers, sanitation workers and guards, teachers are forced to take on multiple roles, affecting the quality of education, teachers’ unions alleged.

“There are a total of 26,942 sanctioned posts of primary teachers, nursery teachers and special education teachers on regular basis in the primary schools under the department of education, Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Against these 26,942 sanctioned posts, there are a total of 17,948 teachers working at present,” the MCD said in its reply.

Of the 17,948 teachers, the MCD has deployed 16,035 regular teachers and 1,913 on a contractual basis, leaving 8,994 vacant posts (33.38%). There is a total of 1,512 schools that cater to 660,000 students. Of 2,000 sanctioned posts of multi-tasking staff, which includes nursery helpers and school assistants, MCD said in its reply that currently, 201 regular nursery helpers and 545 regular school assistants are working, along with 325 contractual nursery helpers and 332 assistants. “The department has no plan to regularize the school assistants and nursery ayas working on contractual basis,” it adds.

Ramniwas Solanki, who heads the Nagar Nigam Shikshak Sangh, said that there are no guards, peons and in some cases, even dedicated sanitation workers for schools. “In the absence of peons and assistants, teachers are also being made to do these non-academic works. If this will not impact the learning process, what else will?” he said.

Solanki said that the deployment of guards and support staff should be done on priority.

Yogesh Verma, who heads the education committee of the MCD said that the problem of uneven distribution exists due to which the ratio becomes skewed and corporation has started rationalising it.

He added that the problem of the shortage staff exists for which the committee has asked the department to submit its final report on exact requirement. “The process for the recruitment will follow this assessment. There will be equal distribution so that no one suffers and resources are also not wasted. We will hire more support staff, peons, guards so that teachers focus on teaching.”