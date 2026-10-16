‘Cannot permit breach of public order’: Delhi Police chief tells Supreme Court on CJP protest crackdown

Delhi Police commissioner Anurag Kumar has defended the denial of permission for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)’s October 10 march and the preventive detention of protesters as “proportionate to the legitimate objective of maintaining law and order and preventing harm to persons and property”, asserting that the police administration could not have allowed breach of public order by an organisation with a recent history of mob violence, destruction of properties and incidents causing injuries to several people. The affidavit has relied on communications and public statements attributed to CJP, including calls issued in the days leading up to October 10. (ANI)

In a counter-affidavit filed in response to contempt proceedings over alleged non-compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions on regulating public transport during the protest, the police commissioner described the July 20 march by CJP as “unauthorised, unlawful and illegal”. The police argued that those participating in the previous march were part of an unlawful assembly, seeking to justify the action taken against the mobilisation on October 10.

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The affidavit forms part of the responses filed by senior officers after the Supreme Court issued contempt notices over the restrictions imposed around the protest. The police have sought discharge of the notice, maintaining that its actions were guided by the need to prevent disruption, violence and damage to persons and property.

Cops cite CJP past conduct The affidavit has relied on communications and public statements attributed to CJP, including calls issued in the days leading up to October 10, to argue that the proposed mobilisation posed a law-and-order challenge. It has also cited material relating to an earlier “Chalo Sansad” march held on July 20 as part of its account of the organisation’s background and past conduct.

The July 20 event is distinct from the October 10 mobilisation that was met with restrictions.

The commissioner sought to justify the restrictions by citing what he describes as the CJP’s repeated disregard of police directions and the conditions imposed for public demonstrations. The affidavit says the organisation had given a written undertaking for an earlier protest in June, including assurances that the gathering would remain peaceful, would not exceed 1,000 participants and would not turn into a march towards Parliament without prior permission.