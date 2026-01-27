Two men snatch cop’s pistol, shoot him in Hauz Khas park

New Delhi: A 33-year-old Delhi Police head constable had a narrow escape after being overpowered by two unidentified men who snatched his service pistol and fired at him inside the Rose Garden in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas, police said on Monday. After missing the target, the assailants then threatened to kill the constable if he pursued them.

The incident occurred around 2 pm on Thursday when head constable, Raj Kumar Yadav, was on patrol duty. He was informed that the two men, aged between 35 and 40, were consuming narcotic substances near the walking track inside the park, police added.

After missing the target, the assailants then threatened to kill the constable if he pursued them. One of the men ran out of the park to the Outer Ring Road, stopped a motorcyclist at gunpoint, abducted him and forced him to flee on the motorcycle towards Hauz Khas, pointing the firearm at him. The accused took the service weapon as well, police said.

An FIR was registered on the same day under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 109 (attempt to murder), 140 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder or for ransom), and 309 (robbery) along with the Arms Act’s sections 25AB (taking firearms from police or armed forces using force) and 27 (punishment for using firearms) against the two unidentified men at the Safdarjung police station.

The case was registered on the basis of Yadav’s statement, said a police officer aware of the case. The head constable is posted at the Safdarjung Enclave police station.

The FIR read, “As he tried to question them, the two men abused him. One of them, wearing a red and white tracksuit, snatched Yadav’s service pistol from his waist and fired a bullet at him. The bullet missed its target after Yadav struck the man’s hand, causing the firearm to jerk. Yadav escaped unhurt.”

It was the fourth attack on Delhi Police personnel on duty this year. Five personnel were injured during a demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near the century-old Faiz-E-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate on January 7.

On January 16, two policemen were injured when an autofilter hit them with the stolen Kia Seltos car he was riding when a police team tried to arrest its three occupants near Vivek Vihar IIT underpass in east Delhi. A day later, two policemen were stabbed multiple times by a 38-year-old criminal while they were arresting him in outer Delhi’s Shahabad Dairy.