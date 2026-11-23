New Delhi: Two days after an 11-year-old boy allegedly died of electrocution inside an electrical panel box in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri, local residents have alleged that the cover of the feeder pillar was stolen nearly a month ago, leaving the wires exposed ever since. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Delhi Police officials said the allegations are being verified.

According to police, the incident was reported around 7.10pm on Friday. A police team was deployed and found the boy unconscious inside a BSES electrical panel/fuse junction box near the DDA Market complex in Indira Camp No. 4.

DCP Hareshwar Swami said the police team disconnected the electricity supply, removed the boy from the panel and rushed the boy to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The boy’s mother, Riya Singh, alleged that wooden planks were put up later to cover the area. “The entire panel box was open for weeks. There are hospitals nearby. There’s a market and hundreds of people pass by the box. It was not my child’s fault. They should have covered the box and ensured no exposed wires were lying around.

BSES, however, said it had no prior information about the missing cover.

A BSES spokesperson said, “The child entered an electricity feeder pillar in Vikaspuri while playing. The cover of the feeder pillar had reportedly been stolen for which the discom had no intimation or complaint. BSES is fully cooperating with the Delhi Police in their investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. Our officials are also in touch with the bereaved family to extend necessary assistance and facilitate compensation as applicable under the relevant provisions.”

The boy’s mother added that Ashish was the eldest of three siblings and the family lives in a single-room shanty in Vikaspuri. “Ashish had left home around 4:00pm, saying he would return late. They (his friends) were playing cricket and must have started playing hide-and-seek. He knew it’s a high voltage box. He must have been hiding nearby but would have come in contact with the exposed wires accidentally. It was not his fault,” Riya said.

She added that the family had come to Delhi from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur three years ago, seeking better opportunities for their children. The father works as a security guard, and Riya works as a domestic help.

Mohd Firoz Alam, an eyewitness, told HT on Friday: “It was an electrical panel box and we couldn’t enter due to high voltage. The child also must not have known since there’s no proper enclosure. It has been open on one side for weeks. Nobody has done anything,” he said, alleging that officials took nearly half an hour to disconnect the power supply.

An FIR under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS has been registered at Vikaspuri police station.