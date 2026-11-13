Woman miscarries, 2 die as truck crushes auto in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar

When 25-year-old Rakhi, who was nine months pregnant, complained of labour pain on Thursday morning, her husband hailed the first autorickshaw he could find outside their home in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar. The auto-rickshaw that met with an accident in Sonia Vihar. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo) Minutes later, a truck rammed into the three-wheeler, killing two men and injuring Rakhi and her husband Raja. It was only after she was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital that her family learnt that her unborn child had not survived. “Rakhi is in critical condition. Raja, too, is injured and under treatment. We have not been able to gather the courage to inform Rakhi that her baby is no more… We don’t even know if she will survive,” said Reena, 34, Raja’s sister. Rakhi is currently on life support in the hospital’s neurology department. The crash also left five people injured, including Rakhi’s husband, Raja, and a six-month-old girl. The two men killed were the autorickshaw driver and a passenger. Also Read I Delhi Police apprehend 6, including 4 juveniles, over attack on flower seller in Hauz Khas Head-on collision during fog Around 5am, the four-seater autorickshaw, which was carrying eight people, was hit head-on by a truck on Pushta Road. A police officer investigating the case suspects fog may have contributed to the collision. “The autorickshaw was going towards Chauhan Patti from Sabhapur and the truck was coming from the other side. It was a head-on collision on Pushta Road. Because the Yamuna is on both sides of the road, there was fog around 5am when the incident took place,” the officer said, adding that the truck driver fled after the crash.

What happened? (HT Graphic)

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Rahool Alwal said police received a call about the accident at 5.09am. “Eight injured persons, including five men, two women and a six-month-old girl, were taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where two men were declared dead on arrival,” he said. The deceased were identified as Satbir Singh, 32, a passenger, and autorickshaw driver Pramod Chaurasia, 40. The injured included Satbir’s wife, Moni Singh, 30; Rakhi and her husband, Raja; and Rameshwar Dayal, 45, and Akshay Sharma, 35. The six-month-old girl was also among those taken to hospital.