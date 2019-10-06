e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

DTC bus rams 5 vehicles in Sagarpur, one dead

cities Updated: Oct 06, 2019 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning, hours after a low-floor DTC bus rammed five vehicles in west Delhi’s Sagarpur on Saturday evening, the police said.

The man, identified by his first name, Sumit, lived with his family in Rohini and was riding a scooter when he came under the wheels of the bus. “Sumit suffered serious head injuries and succumbed during treatment at a hospital in the early hours of Sunday,” a senior police officer said.

The police arrested the driver of the bus, 42-year-old Anil Singh, from the spot and booked him for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

The accident, which occurred around 9pm at a traffic junction in Sagarpur, had left four people hospitalised. Police said a woman and her son who were injured were discharged from the hospital late Saturday night while a 20-year-old motorcyclist remains hospitalised with a fracture after his motorcycle was rammed by the bus.

Describing the sequence of events, the investigator said the bus had jumped the traffic junction even as the signal turned from green to red. “At the same time, some motorcycles and cars on a cross road had begun moving even before their signal turned green,” said the officer.

This led to the bus hitting four two-wheelers and two cars from the side. “While the occupants of the two cars remained unhurt, those riding motorcycles and scooters were injured. Four of them needed hospitalisation,” said the officer.

This was in contrast to the bus driver’s claim that the brakes of his vehicle had failed. The police will, however, get a mechanical inspection of the bus done.

The accident saw an angry mob try to vandalise the bus, triggering a traffic jam on the road until the police stepped in to disperse the crowd.

Police said that Singh wasn’t drunk at the time of the accident.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 23:43 IST

top news
UP deputy CM says wait for Ayodhya Ram temple to end soon
UP deputy CM says wait for Ayodhya Ram temple to end soon
Oct 06, 2019 22:18 IST
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
Oct 07, 2019 00:08 IST
KCR dismisses 48,000 employees of Telangana Road Transport Corporation
KCR dismisses 48,000 employees of Telangana Road Transport Corporation
Oct 06, 2019 22:42 IST
After meeting Abdullahs, NC leaders seek release
After meeting Abdullahs, NC leaders seek release
Oct 07, 2019 00:33 IST
Artist Shireen Mody found murdered at Goa home, suspect gardener also dead
Artist Shireen Mody found murdered at Goa home, suspect gardener also dead
Oct 07, 2019 03:53 IST
4 killed in overnight shooting at Kansas City bar in US
4 killed in overnight shooting at Kansas City bar in US
Oct 06, 2019 21:13 IST
Man kills girlfriend over her ‘character’, tries to commit suicide
Man kills girlfriend over her ‘character’, tries to commit suicide
Oct 06, 2019 23:15 IST
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Oct 06, 2019 19:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities