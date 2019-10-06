DTC bus rams 5 vehicles in Sagarpur, one dead

cities

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning, hours after a low-floor DTC bus rammed five vehicles in west Delhi’s Sagarpur on Saturday evening, the police said.

The man, identified by his first name, Sumit, lived with his family in Rohini and was riding a scooter when he came under the wheels of the bus. “Sumit suffered serious head injuries and succumbed during treatment at a hospital in the early hours of Sunday,” a senior police officer said.

The police arrested the driver of the bus, 42-year-old Anil Singh, from the spot and booked him for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

The accident, which occurred around 9pm at a traffic junction in Sagarpur, had left four people hospitalised. Police said a woman and her son who were injured were discharged from the hospital late Saturday night while a 20-year-old motorcyclist remains hospitalised with a fracture after his motorcycle was rammed by the bus.

Describing the sequence of events, the investigator said the bus had jumped the traffic junction even as the signal turned from green to red. “At the same time, some motorcycles and cars on a cross road had begun moving even before their signal turned green,” said the officer.

This led to the bus hitting four two-wheelers and two cars from the side. “While the occupants of the two cars remained unhurt, those riding motorcycles and scooters were injured. Four of them needed hospitalisation,” said the officer.

This was in contrast to the bus driver’s claim that the brakes of his vehicle had failed. The police will, however, get a mechanical inspection of the bus done.

The accident saw an angry mob try to vandalise the bus, triggering a traffic jam on the road until the police stepped in to disperse the crowd.

Police said that Singh wasn’t drunk at the time of the accident.

