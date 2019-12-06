FIR against two for posing as cops, stopping car on Hindon elevated road

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 22:16 IST

Ghaziabad: The Indirapuram police Thursday registered an FIR after an East Delhi resident complained that his car was allegedly overtaken by two men on a Pulsar motorcycle, who then forced him to stop and then police officers and asked the man for his vehicle documents.

The alleged incident took place on Hindon elevated road on December 3 while the police complaint was given by the man only on December 5.

The complainant, Prince Sharma, a resident of Shakarpur in East Delhi, said he was travelling with his family in his car from Delhi to Raj Nagar Extension on December 3. While on the elevated road, two men on a motorcycle, who posed as police officers, overtook his car, and forced him to stop.

“They asked for the documents of my vehicle. Instead, I requested them to show me their police ID cards and they could not produce them. However, they threatened us with dire consequences if we refused to do as they asked. I tried the police emergency number (100) but the call did not go through. Then I called the SHO of Indirapuram police station and reported the matter,” Sharma said in his complaint.

“Then, I spotted a traffic constable and sought his help. On seeing a policeman approaching them, the two men fled the spot and left behind their motorcycle. I later took the bike to Indirapuram police station with the help of the constable,” he said.

Sharma later gave a police complaint about the incident and Indirapuram police registered an FIR under the IPC Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against the two unidentified men.

“We have lodged the FIR as given by the complainant and taking up investigation of the case. The suspects will be identified soon,” Keshav Kumar, assistant superintendent of police (Indirapuram), said.