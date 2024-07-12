Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.85 °C, check weather forecast for July 12, 2024
Jul 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on July 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on July 12, 2024, is 25.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.85 °C and 26.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 87% and the wind speed is 87 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.55 °C and 25.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 86%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 108.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.55 °C and 25.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 86%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 108.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 13, 2024
|25.99 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 14, 2024
|24.9 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 15, 2024
|24.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 16, 2024
|23.56 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 17, 2024
|24.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 18, 2024
|27.46 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 19, 2024
|25.01 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
Weather in other cities on July 12, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.15 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.2 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.73 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.44 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|38.74 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy