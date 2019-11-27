Governor satisfied but Maha alliance may opt for trust vote

cities

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:45 IST

The state legislature is expected to convene a two-day session over the weekend to conduct a trust vote and elect the Speaker. The ruling three-party alliance, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), however, is likely to get the trust vote passed before the Speaker’s election because its leaders are apprehensive about cross-voting during the same as it is held through secret ballot.

After MVA staked claim to power on Tuesday with leaders meeting Governor BS Koshyari, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government had been asked to submit the list of the 166 MLAs supporting it by December 3. The Governor has not asked for the trust vote or floor test, claiming he was satisfied with the letter of support submitted by the parties. However, the MVA would like to bring its support on record by proving majority on the floor during the session. During the first session of a new Assembly, the Speaker of the House is elected through a secret ballot by the newly elected members. After taking over from the Pro-tem Speaker, the Speaker conducts the trust vote if it is moved by the Opposition or Treasury benches. The trust vote is conducted by a voice vote or by division if demanded by any of the parties.

The MVA is, however, thinking of going for the trust vote first. “The election of the Speaker is done through secret ballot and it could be embarrassing even if some votes are lost by the ruling parties. A section of the leaders from the three parties feel that the trust vote is crucial and the ruling parties should not take it lightly in the wake of a rebellion attempt by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar. The leaders are insisting on a trust vote by the Pro-tem Speaker, before the election of the Speaker,” said a Congress leader.

The government may also request the Governor to change the Pro-tem Speaker appointed on the recommendation of the earlier government led by Devendra Fadnavis. Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kalidas Kolambkar was appointed as the Pro-tem Speaker to administer the oath to the newly elected MLAs. However, the new government may recommend its own candidate for the post of Pro-tem Speaker from one of the three ruling parties.

The government may also contend that Kolambkar was appointed as the Pro-tem Speaker as per the directions of the Supreme Court, and as the ruling is no more applicable, there should be a new Pro-tem Speaker. If the Pro-tem Speaker is from any of the ruling parties, the government will insist on the trust vote. However, constitution expert Ulhas Bapat said there is no provision to change the Pro-tem Speaker. “Pro-tem Speaker can’t be changed until the Speaker is appointed. The election of the Speaker can be conducted through secret ballot or even by division by issuing whip. There is a possibility of cross-voting, but in such a case, the parties can go for division.”