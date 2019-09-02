Govt to construct 36 ROBs/RUBs in state

cities

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 00:56 IST

The Punjab government has decided to construct 36 railway overbridges (ROBs) and railway underbridges (RUBs) in the state to improve road connectivity where train vehicle units (TVU) are more than 1 lakh.

As per the proposal, the ROBs and RUBs will be constructed in Jalandhar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Bathinda, Ferozpur, Faridkot and Amritsar circles.

PWD minister Vijay Inder Singla met Union railway minister Piyush Goyal earlier this week and submitted a proposal of the project. “Due to frequent closure of these level crossings, vehicles remain stranded for long. Thus, there is an urgent need for construction of ROBs/RUBs at these level crossing for safe movement of both rail and road traffic,” reads the proposal letter.

“We have identified 36 such locations where there is heavy flow of traffic. We do not need to acquire land for the project. I have discussed it with the railway minister and submitted my proposal,” said Singla.

The PWD minister said the Punjab government will share the cost of the project as per the policy of the railways. “After the Union government’s nod, the project will be completed within two years,” added Singla.

Sangrur is one of the prominent districts of state surrounded by industrial hubs of Ludhiana in the north, Barnala district in the west, Patiala in the east and by Fatehabad (Haryana) in the south, Singla demanded to retain the New Delhi-Ludhiana Shatabdi via Sangrur amid talks to make it a intercity express.

The train should to extended up to Jalandhar keeping in mind the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak at Sultanpur Lodhi in November, demanded Singla.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 00:56 IST