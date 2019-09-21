Gurugram doctor booked for molesting patient

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 19:24 IST

Gurugram The police on Friday night booked a doctor of a private clinic in Sector 9 for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman patient during a medical examination. The police said that they have not arrested the suspect and an investigation is underway.

According to the police, a 26-year-old woman, a resident of Sohna was visiting a relative in Sector 4, when she fell ill. She was suffering from fever and complained of acute stomach pain on Friday afternoon, following which she was taken to a nearby clinic.

The suspect holds a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree and has been running a clinic on Basai Road for the past few years.

The woman, in her complaint, said the doctor touched her private parts inappropriately and when she raised the alarm, he said he was doing his job.

Rajeev Deswal, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said, “The woman has alleged that the doctor has intentionally touched her inappropriately and tried to sexually harass her. We have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.”

The woman, in her statement to the police, said that the incident took place on Friday between 3pm and 4pm, when the doctor asked her to lie down and on the pretext of conducting a check-up, allegedly touched her inappropriately.

“The woman confided about the incident to her sister-in-law and her mother. She also clearly stated in her statement that the suspect tried to sexually assault her by touching her inappropriately on the pretext of a check-up. The woman was alone in the checkup room and her relatives were not allowed. Taking advantage of the situation, the doctor touched her,” said Deswal.

A case has been registered under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 9A police station.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 19:24 IST