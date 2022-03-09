‘100% farm paddy utilisation, zero farm fires’: CAQM lists key agri measures
Officials of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday said that ex-situ and in-situ utilisation of paddy stubble can lead to zero farm fires in the national capital region (NCR).
Speaking on the second day of the two-day Dialogue Towards Clean Air initiative organised in Gurugram by the CAQM and Union environment ministry, Arvind Nautiyal, member-secretary, CAQM, suggested several measures for farm management, including diversification to other cash crops, cultivation of early-maturing varieties of paddy, promotion of biomass in industries and power generation, and the extended use of biomass decomposers.
“The Commission has developed a framework and is working further to promote in-situ crop residue management (managing straw on field itself through machinery) and ex-situ crop residue management (where straw is taken for diversified usage across industries). Along with this, effective monitoring and implementation of the framework by different states are very important. We are also working to develop a robust supply chain so that biomass can be supplied to industries. We have asked power plants in Delhi to use biomass as 5%-10% of their fuel,” added Nautiyal.
Every winter, as air quality deteriorates in the national Capital, the contribution of stubble burning to NCR’s pollution becomes a major concern. Stubble burning in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana is usually blamed for poor air quality in the region.
Officials from the Union environment ministry said that incidents of stubble burning have reduced over the years but still significantly impact air quality in the NCR. Nautiyal said the smoke contributes to 42-45% of the NCR’s pollution during winter.
Officials of NTPC Limited, India’s largest energy conglomerate, said that if 5% of biomass is utilised in power generation, around 35 million tonnes of agricultural stubble can be used to generate 50 million units of power.
Sudip Nag, executive director of NTPC, said, “We have the potential to use biomass, which can gradually lead to zero farm fires. We do not even need to modify the existing infrastructure used for power generation in the country. If we have to increase the biomass as fuel percentage to 10%, then only minor modifications are needed. Biomass does not just have the potential to generate energy, but also acts as a source of income for farmers.”
Nag added that ex-situ crop residue management also improves soil health (as the top layer of the soil is not burnt), and reduces emission of carbon, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and other pollutants.
-
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
UP polls: In letter to EC, BJP demands ‘full protection’ of vote counting venues
At a press briefing on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP was 'scared' as his party is going to win Ayodhya and claimed poll officials were tampering with the EVMs. The former chief minister cited purported instances of EVMs found in undisclosed locations across Uttar Pradesh.
-
Indian students pulled out of Sumy likely to board evacuation flight tomorrow
Sumy has been impacted heavily in the last few days with missile strikes following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which entered its 14th day on Wednesday.
-
India pacer S Sreesanth announces retirement
Fast bowler S Sreesanth, who represented India in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is, has announced his retirement.