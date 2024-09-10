AAP, BJP, Congress, JJP announce candidates as Hry polls campaign intensifies

With the deadline for filing nominations approaching on September 12, political parties have started announcing their candidates for key constituencies in South Haryana, including Gurugram and Badshahpur. The top leadership had initially taken a wait-and-watch approach, but as the campaign intensifies, candidates are now reaching out to their strongholds and party workers, seeking to unite dissatisfied members, say political observers. The top leadership had initially taken a wait-and-watch approach but are now actively participating in campaigning. (HT Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Badshahpur, Rao Narbir Singh, held a series of public meetings across various villages on Monday, informing supporters of his plan to file his nomination on Tuesday. Singh promised to expedite work on key infrastructure projects like the Sheetla Mata Medical College at Kherki Majra and Gurugram University at Kankrola, aiming to boost healthcare and education in Badshahpur and Gurugram district. Singh on Monday visited Kherki Majra, Mohd Herdi, Babupur, Dharampur, Samaspur and several other villages in the constituency.

“I ensured the development of Gurugram and Badhshapur from 2014 to 2019 but thereafter the development slowed down as an independent was the MLA. The people of Badhshapur will now decide how much say they want in the next government. I will always fight for the development of Badshahpur and this region,” Singh said, adding that he will ascertain that the quality of infrastructure and basic amenities are improved as a priority.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Gurugram candidate, Mukesh Sharma, also announced plans to file his nomination on Tuesday. “I assure the people of Gurugram that their voice and issues will be raised by me across all forums. The people of Gurugram are supporting the BJP across communities. BJP will win the seat for the third time,” Sharma added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared its candidates for 20 assembly seats, including Badshahpur and Sohna, but is yet to announce a candidate for Gurugram. AAP’s statement confirmed that Bir Singh Sarpanch would contest from Badshahpur, while Dharmender Khatana would stand from Sohna.

Meanwhile, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) announced 12 candidates for assembly seats across Haryana, including Ashok Jangra for Gurugram and Amarnath JE for Pataudi.

Several other political leaders filed nominations on Monday, including Chiranjiv Rao of Congress from Rewari, BJP’s Lakshman Singh from Rewari, and Congress’s Rao Dan Singh from Mahendragarh.

Separately, senior Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav, addressing a gathering, urged party workers to campaign vigorously. “The people want change in the government, but we must ensure that this sentiment gets converted into votes on the polling day,” Yadav said.