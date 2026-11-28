The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday said the Bilaspur flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur highway is in its final stages of construction and will be fully opened to traffic by December 20. The construction work on the Bilaspur flyover on National Highway-48 is nearing completion. (Parveen KumarHT Photo) more

Bituminous surfacing work has begun on the Jaipur-bound carriageway, which is expected to open in the first week of December. Work on the Delhi-bound carriageway is also nearing completion, with its opening expected by December 20, the highway authority said in a statement on X.

“The work on the Bilaspur flyover is in its final stages and bitumen is being laid on the road surface,” a senior NHAI official said.

Work on the Pahari railway overbridge (ROB) on the Gurugram-Pataudi highway has also gained pace, with NHAI planning to open the Rewari-bound carriageway by December 31. The four-lane overbridge is being constructed over the Pataudi-Rewari railway line near Pahari village.

“The work on the other carriageway of the ROB will be completed by March 2027,” the official said.

According to NHAI, around 95% of the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway project is complete. A flyover connecting the Dwarka Expressway to the highway towards Pataudi is also under construction.

“The construction of the flyover on the Dwarka Expressway will be completed by March 2027. In fact, the entire work on this highway will be completed by March next year,” the official said.

NHAI officials said the authority had also secured permission from the Bhakra Beas Management Board to shift high-tension power lines at Wazirpur. The work will begin shortly, following which the flyover at Wazirpur will be opened to traffic.

The authority is also constructing a 16-lane toll plaza at Janaula village, which is expected to be completed by December-end.

The 45km Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway is being constructed at a cost of ₹1,900 crore, officials added.