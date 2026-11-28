The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday vacated a four-storey residential building in Sushant Lok-1 after finding that its official seals had allegedly been removed and commercial activities had resumed on the premises, officials said.

The building, located near the Millennium City Centre metro station, was sealed on September 9 for unauthorised commercial activities. During an inspection on Friday, enforcement officials found several showrooms and other commercial establishments operating from the premises.

“The entire building was vacated by the enforcement team and the electricity supply was also disconnected. We have recommended the registration of an FIR against the building owner, caretaker and tenants for breaking the seal,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement).

DTCP officials said preliminary investigations indicated that the building owner had allegedly removed the seals with the help of the caretaker.

Madholia said the department was also investigating two similar violations in DLF Phase 2.

“This is a gross violation of rules and will not be tolerated. Two more buildings are under scrutiny in DLF Phase 2, and we have received information that the seals have been tampered with. Action will be taken against the owners of these two buildings as well,” he said.