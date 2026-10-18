Faridabad man arrested for running over cyclist, leaving him trapped under car for 10 minutes
A 51-year-old man was arrested in Faridabad after allegedly hitting a cyclist in Sector 85 and leaving him trapped under the car for around 10 minutes.
A 51-year-old man was arrested in Faridabad on Sunday for allegedly running over a cyclist in Sector 85 and leaving him trapped beneath the car for around 10 minutes before fleeing the spot, police said.
The incident occurred in C-Block at around 6.45pm on Thursday, when the victim, a labourer returning home from work, was seriously injured.
The injured man was identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Bihar’s Munger district. Kumar lives with his family in BPTP, Sector 85.
Police said that CCTV footage from the street showed the car ramming into the cyclist at high speed. The impact of the collision immediately threw the victim under the car. The driver allegedly moved the car back and forth before abandoning it and fleeing the spot, police officers said.
According to the family, Kumar remained trapped beneath the vehicle for about 10 minutes before people managed to pull him out. He was subsequently taken to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
The victim suffered serious injuries to his spine, head, neck, chin and both knees, officers said.
In her complaint, the victim’s wife, Puspa Devi, alleged that the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Police, however, said their investigation had ruled out drunk driving.
An FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (act endangering human life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Kherki Pul police station following the wife’s complaint.
Police said they are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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