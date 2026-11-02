Four killed separate road accidents across Gurugram

Gurugram: Four people were killed in separate road crashes in Gurugram that allegedly involved unidentified vehicles in at least three of the incidents, police officials said on Sunday. In one incident, a motorcycle-riding 23-year-old resident of Delhi’s Najafgarh area was killed after a tempo allegedly rammed his vehicle from behind on the Dwarka Expressway service road. (Representational image)

A 34-year-old scooter-riding security guard, identified as Jitendra Singh, died after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rear-ended his vehicle near Atul Kataria Chowk around 11.30pm on Friday (October 30), police said on Sunday.

Singh, originally from Gilondpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, worked in Gurugram’s Sector 39. The incident took place while he was headed to home near Rajiv Chowk after duty hours.

Police registered an FIR at the Sector 14 police station on Sunday under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 324(4) (mischief causing property damage of ₹20,000 or more but less than ₹1 lakh) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint lodged by the victim’s elder brother, Rajender Singh, from the Indian Army, said officials.

In another incident, a motorcycle-riding 23-year-old resident of Delhi’s Najafgarh area was killed after a tempo allegedly rammed his vehicle from behind on the Dwarka Expressway service road near Pataudi Road around 7am on Sunday, said police officials.

The victim, identified as Ankit Kumar, worked in Manesar. He commuted every day from Delhi to the work place, they said. The commuters took him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said. Then Sector 10 police sent his body for post-mortem examination and CCTV footage is being analysed to identify the tempo and its driver.

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old security supervisor, Jitendra, originally from Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, died after a truck allegedly hit his scooter from behind near Atul Kataria Chowk on Friday night, said officials on Sunday.

He was returning home from duty in Sector 39 when the accident occurred. Passers-by rushed him to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, they added. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS.

In another incident, a 34-year-old was killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit his scooter near Daulatabad Chowk on the Dwarka Expressway late Saturday night.

The victim was identified as Tushar Joshi, originally from Ranikhet in Uttarakhand who resided in Gurugram’s Sector 102. He worked as a data analyst with a private firm and was headed to Dwarka to meet his friends just when the accident occurred, said officials.

Based on his father’s complaint, the Rajendra Park police have registered a case against the unidentified driver under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and Section 281(rash or negligent driving) and initiated an investigation, they said.

Sandeep Turan, Gurugram police spokesperson, said that police are scanning CCTV cameras to establish the circumstances of the crashes and identify the vehicles involved.

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