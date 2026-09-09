GMDA fixes 18-km water pipeline, supply expansion planned in Gurugram
The pipeline, laid by HSVP in 2012, remained non-functional after its alignment changed due to the Dwarka Expressway project.
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has repaired the master water pipeline from the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant to the Sector 72 boosting station and started storing water at the station, officials said on Tuesday. The authority will now clean the storage tanks and test the distribution network before starting supply to residential areas, which is expected within a month.
Officials said more than 30 leaks were repaired in the 18-km pipeline over the past year, while a missing section was laid beneath the Dwarka expressway.
Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikran (HSVP) laid the pipeline in 2012. However, following a change in the alignment of the Dwarka expressway, it had to be shifted along Central Peripheral Road (CPR) and remained non-functional because of missing links. GMDA officials said the missing section under the expressway was laid over the past year.
“The sector 72 boosting station is basically a pumping station, and it will be used to supply water from sector 58 to sector 80. These areas are currently being supplied water from sector 51 boosting station, and these are basically underserved, but with the new pipeline becoming operational, we would be able to supply adequate water in these sectors,” said Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA.
“We will clean the tank which has around 50 million litres per day (MLD) capacity; the pumping station is 283 MLD, and it will be used to augment supply in sector 58 to sector 80. It is likely to take one more month for testing the distribution network to start supply,” he said.
The station will also supply Gwal Pahari village and surrounding areas, where GMDA has constructed a water boosting system and is laying a pipeline.
Officials said the maximum leakages were found up to NH 48. Repairs are underway at the pipeline’s end point near Vatika Chowk.
Once operational, the Sector-72 station will reduce pressure on the Sector-51 boosting station and help ensure consistent supply to sectors 51 to 57, officials said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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