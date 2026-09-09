GMDA fixes 18-km water pipeline, supply expansion planned in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has repaired the master water pipeline from the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant to the Sector 72 boosting station and started storing water at the station, officials said on Tuesday. The authority will now clean the storage tanks and test the distribution network before starting supply to residential areas, which is expected within a month. The revived Sector 72 boosting station will augment water supply to sectors 58-80, ease pressure on the Sector 51 station and serve Gwal Pahari. (HT)

Officials said more than 30 leaks were repaired in the 18-km pipeline over the past year, while a missing section was laid beneath the Dwarka expressway.

Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikran (HSVP) laid the pipeline in 2012. However, following a change in the alignment of the Dwarka expressway, it had to be shifted along Central Peripheral Road (CPR) and remained non-functional because of missing links. GMDA officials said the missing section under the expressway was laid over the past year.

“The sector 72 boosting station is basically a pumping station, and it will be used to supply water from sector 58 to sector 80. These areas are currently being supplied water from sector 51 boosting station, and these are basically underserved, but with the new pipeline becoming operational, we would be able to supply adequate water in these sectors,” said Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA.

“We will clean the tank which has around 50 million litres per day (MLD) capacity; the pumping station is 283 MLD, and it will be used to augment supply in sector 58 to sector 80. It is likely to take one more month for testing the distribution network to start supply,” he said.

The station will also supply Gwal Pahari village and surrounding areas, where GMDA has constructed a water boosting system and is laying a pipeline.

Officials said the maximum leakages were found up to NH 48. Repairs are underway at the pipeline’s end point near Vatika Chowk.

Once operational, the Sector-72 station will reduce pressure on the Sector-51 boosting station and help ensure consistent supply to sectors 51 to 57, officials said.