GMDA starts work to develop walking-jogging track for residents along Tau Devilal Stadium

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has approved a proposal to develop a walking and jogging track for residents along the boundary of Tau Devilal Stadium.

Chhaju Ram Goyat, manager of the stadium, said that the new track will be 2.5km long and 10 feet wide.

“In the last few months, we noticed that many residents used the stadium for their walks. This affected athletes’ practice routines. The stadium had space for developing a track for others, so I sent a proposal to the GMDA chief executive officer in February that has now been approved,” said Goyal.

He said the GMDA would work out the estimated cost and timeline for the project.

A senior official from the infrastructure division of GMDA, who did not wish to be named, confirmed that they would decide on the cost. “A team will visit the spot and check the details. Once the estimate is ready, it will be placed in the upcoming meeting for financial approval,” he said.

Working towards infrastructural development of the stadium, GMDA had last year started working on construction of a new shooting range, skating rink, squash court and kabaddi hall at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium. The cost of the shooting range, swimming pool, skating rink, squash court, and kabaddi hall were estimated at ₹22 crore.

Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram is a multi-use sports complex - it is one of the only full-sized cricket as well as football field in Gurugram. The complex, at present, houses two sports venues, including the Tau Devi Lal Football Stadium and Tau Devi Lal Cricket Ground, apart from few other practice facilities. It also houses a volleyball and basketball court which is available to public for free.