GMRL seeks early transfer of Sector 10 land for Phase 2 metro casting yard

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has asked the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to expedite the temporary transfer of 10 hectares of land in Sector 10 for setting up a casting yard for the second phase of the Gurugram Metro project, connecting Sector 9 to Cyber City. The land parcel in Sector 10. GMRL has also asked HSVP to remove encroachments and clear construction and demolition waste from the proposed site to ensure that preparatory work can begin without hindrance. (HT Photo)

GMRL has already floated a tender for the construction of the Phase 2 corridor at an estimated cost of ₹1,662 crore.

In a letter to HSVP dated October 16, GMRL said the contractor for the second civil construction package was expected to be appointed within three months, making early possession of the land essential to keep the project on schedule.

“It is submitted that the main Civil Package-2 contractor for the Priority-2 Corridor is expected to be on board within the next three months. Advance availability of the land would enable timely development of the casting yard, installation of plant and machinery, and establishment of casting and storage facilities. These preparatory activities are essential for mobilisation and commencement of precast works in accordance with the project schedule,” the letter said.

GMRL has also asked HSVP to remove encroachments and clear construction and demolition waste from the proposed site to ensure that preparatory work can begin without hindrance.

According to the letter, GMRL requires approximately 10 hectares for the casting yard, while an HSVP survey has identified a 10.98-hectare parcel at the proposed location.

GMRL has already established a casting yard in Sector 33 for the first phase of the metro project, where heavy precast components, including U-girders and pier caps, are being manufactured for the elevated corridor.

A senior HSVP official said the authority would soon launch a drive to remove the remaining encroachments from the Sector 10 land before handing it over to GMRL.

“A lot of encroachments on the Sector 10 land were removed earlier. We will soon carry out a drive and clear whatever remains. Another large parcel of 2.5 acres has also been cleared in Sector 18, where the metro authorities want to set up a secondary casting yard. Both the land parcels will be made available at the earliest,” the official said.