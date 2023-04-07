CM inaugurates projects worth 32cr in Gurugram

Gurugram: Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated a water body at Sikanderpur village near MG Road, which has been rejuvenated by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The water body was earlier filled with sewage and plastic and rejuvenation work was initiated in 2019. Gurugram, India-April 07, 2023: Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana planted a tree during the inaugration of rejuvenation and beautification of Sikandarpur water body at Sikandarpur village near Guru Dronacharya metro station, in Gurugram, in Gurugram, India, on Friday, 07 April 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The chief minister also inaugurated a railway overbridge connecting Basai Chowk to Dwarka Expressway, which will become functional after an underpass at the Dwarka Expressway is completed.

Khattar, while addressing a gathering at Sikanderpur, said that the newly constructed overbridge at Basai will be instrumental in the decongestion of traffic.

“The road will boost connectivity between Hero Honda Chowk and the Dwarka Expressway,” the chief minister said.

The 910-metre long, four-lane railway overbridge connecting arterial roads from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Northern Peripheral Road (NPR) has been constructed at a cost of ₹23 crore and work was completed on March 15 this year, an official of the GMDA said.

The railway overbridge is built over the Delhi-Rewari railway line near Basai village. In November last year, the chief minister had inaugurated the 820-metre Basai flyover at Basai Chowk.

Referring to the eco-restoration of the water body in Sikanderpur, the chief minister said that he had visited the place in 2018 and the pond was in a very bad state. “I had asked officials to find a way to clean the area and revive the water body. I congratulate all the stakeholders for completing the project that was executed at a cost of ₹9 crore. All water bodies must be revived in a similar way,” he said.

GMDA chief executive officer Sudhir Rajpal said a lot of work has been carried out to revive the water body by clearing the encroachments and removing accumulated waste that was choking it.

Rajpal said that seven major pond revival projects have been taken up by the GMDA in collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and four of these have been completed.

“While the railway overbridge project inaugurated by the chief minister will ensure easier and faster commute for residents of the area, the water body in Sikanderpur will help in rejuvenating the entire area,” Rajpal added.

Latika Thukral, founder of ‘I Am Gurgaon’, an NGO which executed the water body project, said that the objective was to restore the pond. “We will be able to harvest rainwater in the water body. We have removed all encroachments and constructed walking paths along the water body,” she said.

