Gurugram DC orders dust control at construction sites, plans crackdown on open waste burning
Uttam Singh reviews GRAP preparedness, directs regular road cleaning, proper waste disposal and fire prevention measures at Bandhwari landfill
Gurugram deputy commissioner Uttam Singh on Thursday directed departments to intensify air pollution control measures, including dust suppression at construction sites, road cleaning, scientific waste disposal and action against the open burning of garbage and biomass.
Chairing a joint review meeting at the Mini Secretariat, the DC assessed departmental preparedness and ongoing measures under the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Construction sites to face regular inspections
Singh directed officials to conduct regular inspections of construction sites to ensure compliance with dust control standards. Eligible construction projects must be registered on the Haryana State Pollution Control Board’s portal, while anti-smog guns must be installed wherever required under the prescribed norms.
He also instructed officials to take action against violators and ensure that construction and demolition waste was collected, transported to designated locations and disposed of properly.
Road cleaning and dust suppression prioritised
The DC asked the agencies concerned to carry out regular mechanical sweeping of roads, water sprinkling and pothole repairs to reduce dust emissions. Officials were directed to identify dust-prone stretches and take corrective measures, including developing roadside greenery where feasible.
Road maintenance agencies were also told to monitor cleanliness in their respective areas regularly and ensure that dust control measures were implemented effectively.
Focus on Bandhwari landfill and waste burning
Reviewing solid waste management, Singh directed officials to ensure regular garbage collection, segregation of wet and dry waste, and proper disposal.
The meeting also reviewed the disposal of legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill. The DC instructed officials to strengthen surveillance and ensure that firefighting equipment and other safety arrangements remained functional to prevent fires at landfill sites.
He directed departments to prevent the open burning of garbage and biomass and take action against those found dumping waste illegally.
Industrial waste and firecracker regulations reviewed
Singh asked officials to ensure that accumulated waste in industrial and other areas was collected and disposed of in accordance with prescribed procedures.
The meeting also reviewed compliance with court orders concerning firecrackers, including monitoring illegal storage and sales and taking necessary action against violations.
The DC directed departments to complete preparations for restrictions that may be imposed under different stages of GRAP, keep monitoring teams active and respond to pollution-related complaints within stipulated timelines.
He also called for public awareness campaigns to encourage residents to adopt pollution control measures and instructed departments to submit action-taken reports on decisions made during previous meetings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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