Gurugram designates 23 sites for green cracker sales, unauthorised vending prohibited
Of the 23 sites, six fall under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), two under the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), and the remaining 15 are spread across rural blocks and other municipal jurisdictions
The Gurugram district administration has designated 23 locations across the district for the sale of green firecrackers ahead of Diwali, permitting only licensed traders to sell approved products at these sites until November 6. Sales at any other location, including through online platforms, are prohibited, deputy commissioner Uttam Singh said on Thursday.
Of the 23 sites, six fall under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), two under the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), and the remaining 15 are spread across rural blocks and other municipal jurisdictions.
Singh said only firecrackers manufactured by producers registered with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) and licensed by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) could be sold. The products must be packed in completely sealed boxes carrying product- and batch-specific QR codes to verify the manufacturer’s registration and certification details.
“Twenty-three designated locations have been identified across Gurugram district to ensure that the sale of green crackers takes place only at authorised sites. Only licensed traders will be allowed to sell CSIR-NEERI-approved green crackers until November 6. Teams have been formed to monitor compliance, and violations will invite strict action,” Singh said.
Under the Supreme Court’s directions, the temporary relaxation allows the sale of approved green crackers from November 4 to 6. Residents can burst them only on November 7 and 8, between 6am and 7am and from 8pm to 10pm. The complete ban on the manufacture, storage, sale and use of all firecrackers will be restored from November 9.
In the MCG area, the six designated sites are the ground near Vatika Chowk in Badshahpur, the open ground in Sector 9, Babupur village stadium, HSVP ground in Sector 5, Gaushala ground near Mahavir Chowk and Leisure Valley ground in Sector 29.
In the MCM area, sales will be permitted opposite the tehsil in Sector 2, IMT Manesar, and near the power house in Garhi Harsaru.
In Gurugram’s rural block, the community centres in Chandu and Baghanki villages have been designated for sales. The three sites in Sohna’s rural block are panchayat land near the toll plaza in Sanchauli, panchayat land near Nimoth Road and panchayat land on the road opposite the Ghamroj underpass.
In Pataudi rural block, sales will be allowed at the playground of the Government Senior Secondary School in Bhora Kalan. In Farrukhnagar rural block, the three locations are the playground in Hajipur village, Mansaram Vatika in Tajnagar and the gymnasium on Sultanpur Road in Kaliyawas.
In the Sohna municipal council area, the designated site is Devi Lal Stadium. In Pataudi-Mandi Municipal Council limits, the locations are Ramlila Ground in Pataudi, the MLA School ground opposite Pili Dharamshala in Haily Mandi and the New Grain Market in Pataudi, subject to permission from the market committee.
In Farrukhnagar municipal committee limits, the two sites are near the community centre on Jhajjar Road and at Fazilpur Mor.
Firecrackers containing barium, products not approved by NEERI, and firecracker strings or garlands (laris) remain prohibited. Unauthorised products found in shops or in the possession of traders will be seized, while violations could lead to cancellation of licences and legal action.
The district administration has constituted joint inspection and patrolling teams comprising police station house officers and duty magistrates to monitor designated sale points, verify QR codes and seize prohibited products. The order also provides for monitoring air quality and health impacts before and after Diwali.
The DC said bursting firecrackers would be prohibited within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes, educational institutions and notified silence zones.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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