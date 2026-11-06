Gurugram designates 23 sites for green cracker sales, unauthorised vending prohibited

The Gurugram district administration has designated 23 locations across the district for the sale of green firecrackers ahead of Diwali, permitting only licensed traders to sell approved products at these sites until November 6. Sales at any other location, including through online platforms, are prohibited, deputy commissioner Uttam Singh said on Thursday. People shop for firecrackers near Jama Masjid in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)

Of the 23 sites, six fall under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), two under the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), and the remaining 15 are spread across rural blocks and other municipal jurisdictions.

Singh said only firecrackers manufactured by producers registered with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) and licensed by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) could be sold. The products must be packed in completely sealed boxes carrying product- and batch-specific QR codes to verify the manufacturer’s registration and certification details.

“Twenty-three designated locations have been identified across Gurugram district to ensure that the sale of green crackers takes place only at authorised sites. Only licensed traders will be allowed to sell CSIR-NEERI-approved green crackers until November 6. Teams have been formed to monitor compliance, and violations will invite strict action,” Singh said.

Under the Supreme Court’s directions, the temporary relaxation allows the sale of approved green crackers from November 4 to 6. Residents can burst them only on November 7 and 8, between 6am and 7am and from 8pm to 10pm. The complete ban on the manufacture, storage, sale and use of all firecrackers will be restored from November 9.

In the MCG area, the six designated sites are the ground near Vatika Chowk in Badshahpur, the open ground in Sector 9, Babupur village stadium, HSVP ground in Sector 5, Gaushala ground near Mahavir Chowk and Leisure Valley ground in Sector 29.

In the MCM area, sales will be permitted opposite the tehsil in Sector 2, IMT Manesar, and near the power house in Garhi Harsaru.

In Gurugram’s rural block, the community centres in Chandu and Baghanki villages have been designated for sales. The three sites in Sohna’s rural block are panchayat land near the toll plaza in Sanchauli, panchayat land near Nimoth Road and panchayat land on the road opposite the Ghamroj underpass.

In Pataudi rural block, sales will be allowed at the playground of the Government Senior Secondary School in Bhora Kalan. In Farrukhnagar rural block, the three locations are the playground in Hajipur village, Mansaram Vatika in Tajnagar and the gymnasium on Sultanpur Road in Kaliyawas.

In the Sohna municipal council area, the designated site is Devi Lal Stadium. In Pataudi-Mandi Municipal Council limits, the locations are Ramlila Ground in Pataudi, the MLA School ground opposite Pili Dharamshala in Haily Mandi and the New Grain Market in Pataudi, subject to permission from the market committee.

In Farrukhnagar municipal committee limits, the two sites are near the community centre on Jhajjar Road and at Fazilpur Mor.

Firecrackers containing barium, products not approved by NEERI, and firecracker strings or garlands (laris) remain prohibited. Unauthorised products found in shops or in the possession of traders will be seized, while violations could lead to cancellation of licences and legal action.

The district administration has constituted joint inspection and patrolling teams comprising police station house officers and duty magistrates to monitor designated sale points, verify QR codes and seize prohibited products. The order also provides for monitoring air quality and health impacts before and after Diwali.

The DC said bursting firecrackers would be prohibited within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes, educational institutions and notified silence zones.