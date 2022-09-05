HRERA Gurugram gets two new members, to set up new benches
Retired IAS officer Ashok Sangwan, 61, and chartered accountant (CA) Sanjeev Kumar Arora, 62, were brought on-board, forming two more benches — the second and third ones with one new member in each, after the authority had been functioning with only one bench with two members in it for the last one year
Gurugram: The Gurugram bench of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Hrera) on Wednesday inducted two new members — completing the quorum of four members — to ensure faster disposal of complaints filed by homebuyers, said officials on Thursday.
Retired IAS officer Ashok Sangwan, 61, and chartered accountant (CA) Sanjeev Kumar Arora, 62, were brought on-board, forming two more benches — the second and third ones with one new member in each, after the authority had been functioning with only one bench with two members in it for the last one year, according to a Hrera (Gurugram) statement.
Hrera (Gurugram) chairman KK Khandelwal said that they are planning to constitute two more benches to address homebuyers’ complaints at a fast pace — within the requisite time frame in the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act. “The new members will help members of the previous bench in addressing more cases, reducing the time taken to resolve such matters,” said Khandelwal.
The authority had been functioning under a single bench comprising the chairman and one member since the retirement of Samir Kumar, who was also a member of that bench. The single bench had been disposing of at least 30-40 cases daily out of the 80-100 cases they were assigned, Khandelwal said, adding that two new members were inducted on Wednesday following the recommendations of a committee formed under the chairmanship of a high court judge.
Sangwan has over three decades of administrative experience, and worked in various capacities in the Haryana government, including the post of Gurugram divisional commissioner from 2019 to 2020, according to Hrera (Gurugram). While Sanjeev Kumar Arora has around four decades of experience as a practising CA.
Nearly 23,056 complaints have been registered with the Hrera (Gurugram) since its inception in February 2018, out of which, the authority has either disposed of or settled at least 17,711. Around 604 projects are also registered with the authority, which it monitors regularly.
