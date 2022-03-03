HSVP workers protest in Gurugram over pending salaries
Data entry operators and security personnel at the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) zonal office in Sector 14 went on a strike on Wednesday to protest against the non-payment of their salaries in the last three months.
Due to the strike, work at the HSVP office got affected in the morning hours as the protesting workers took part in a dharna outside the office for around two hours and returned to work only after an assurance was given by senior officials that their salaries would be processed in the next two to three days.
The protesters, who are mostly contract workers, said that they earn anything between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000 per month and due to non-payment of salaries in the last three months, they are facing a lot of difficulties. The HSVP workers joint action committee — a union of regular employees of the authority — also stood in solidarity with the protesters.
The workers from the administrator’s office, estate office, engineering cell and land acquisition wing, who also joined the protest said, “We have been asking the authority to pay their pending salaries but their pleas have fallen in deaf ears”.
“We are forced to protest as this is the third consecutive month when our salaries are on hold. How will we run our families,” said a worker, requesting anonymity.
Union leader Ramniwas Thakran said that they will support the contract workers and if their salaries are not paid, they will also join the agitation. “We are standing with the contract workers because they are having a hard time running their families. Their pay package is paltry and on top of that the salaries are not being credited,” he said.
Mukesh Kumar, another union leader, said that the contract workers later met the HSVP administrator, who assured them that they will be paid in the next two to three days. “The workers returned to work after an assurance was given to them by senior officials. If the salaries are not disbursed in the next two days, we will resume our protest,” he said.
An HSVP official said that the matter has been taken up with the higher authorities. “Their salaries will be released in a day or two,” he said, requesting anonymity.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.