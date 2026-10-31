Man with eight criminal cases arrested with associate, five illegal pistols seized in Gurugram
Police said he purchased the weapons from Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh for ₹3 lakh allegedly to use against people with whom he had financial disputes
Gurugram police’s crime branch arrested a 27-year-old history-sheeter and his associate in Bajghera on Thursday and seized five illegal pistols, 11 magazines and a car from their possession, police said on Friday.
The suspects were identified as Deepak, 27, and Rahul, 28, both residents of Sonipat in Haryana. Police said the arrests followed a tip-off.
A case was registered against the duo under relevant sections of the Arms Act at Bajghera police station.
Investigators said Deepak was arrested in connection with the murder of a resident of his village following a dispute in 2018. He was lodged in jail from 2019 until his release on bail in December 2025.
According to police records, eight criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, theft, kidnapping for ransom and Arms Act violations, are registered against Deepak across Gurugram, Sonipat, Rewari and Delhi.
Police said Deepak allegedly planned to form his own gang after his release from jail and recruited Rahul and several others from nearby areas. He allegedly purchased weapons worth ₹3 lakh from Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh to target people with whom he had financial disputes.
Investigators said Deepak also wanted to avenge the murder of his cousin, who was killed in Sonipat in 2015.
During questioning, police also learnt that Deepak had allegedly supplied weapons to the main accused in a snatching and robbery case reported in Delhi’s Dwarka area.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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