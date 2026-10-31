Nearly 6 quintals of khoya, milk cake destroyed at unregistered unit in Sohna
The food items were disposed of through deep burial to prevent them from entering the market, officials said.
The Gurugram food safety department, in a joint operation with the Chief Minister’s flying squad, destroyed nearly six quintals of khoya and milk cake at an unregistered manufacturing unit in Sohna on Friday, officials said on Saturday.
The team destroyed 3.10 quintals of khoya and 2.85 quintals of milk cake, declaring the stock dangerous for human consumption. The food items were disposed of through deep burial to prevent them from entering the market, officials said.
During the inspection, the team also collected four samples of khoya, milk cake, suji and milk powder for laboratory testing. The samples will be sent for analysis to ascertain whether the products met prescribed food safety standards.
Food safety officer, Gurugram-1, Manoj Kumar, was present during the operation. He said the unit was found to be operating without registration, in violation of food safety requirements.
The raid followed a tip-off received by the authorities, prompting a joint inspection by the food safety department and the Chief Minister’s flying squad. The action is part of intensified checks on food manufacturing and storage facilities ahead of the festive season, when demand for milk-based products and sweets rises.
The laboratory reports of the four samples are awaited. Further action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, based on the findings, officials said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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