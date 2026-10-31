Nearly 6 quintals of khoya, milk cake destroyed at unregistered unit in Sohna

The Gurugram food safety department, in a joint operation with the Chief Minister’s flying squad, destroyed nearly six quintals of khoya and milk cake at an unregistered manufacturing unit in Sohna on Friday, officials said on Saturday. The team destroyed 3.10 quintals of khoya and 2.85 quintals of milk cake, declaring the stock dangerous for human consumption. (Representative)

The team destroyed 3.10 quintals of khoya and 2.85 quintals of milk cake, declaring the stock dangerous for human consumption. The food items were disposed of through deep burial to prevent them from entering the market, officials said.

During the inspection, the team also collected four samples of khoya, milk cake, suji and milk powder for laboratory testing. The samples will be sent for analysis to ascertain whether the products met prescribed food safety standards.

Food safety officer, Gurugram-1, Manoj Kumar, was present during the operation. He said the unit was found to be operating without registration, in violation of food safety requirements.

The raid followed a tip-off received by the authorities, prompting a joint inspection by the food safety department and the Chief Minister’s flying squad. The action is part of intensified checks on food manufacturing and storage facilities ahead of the festive season, when demand for milk-based products and sweets rises.

The laboratory reports of the four samples are awaited. Further action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, based on the findings, officials said.