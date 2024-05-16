Alcohol prices set to rise under new Haryana excise policy

Alcohol is set to get pricier at vends, bars and pubs in Gurugram after the Haryana government approved the excise policy 2024-25, which proposes an increase in duties on liquor being sold in the state. The changes in the rates will come into effect from June 12, when the new excise policy is formally ushered in, officials said. Under the new policy, the price of a case of beer (12 bottles with a volume of 650ml each, or 24 bottles with a volume of 330ml each) will increase by a maximum of 20%, which translates to around ₹ 200-300 per case, depending on the brand. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Haryana cabinet nod to new excise policy, prices to increase

The new excise regime will bring the Haryana government an estimated increase in revenue of around ₹250 crore from the previous iteration of the policy, officials said.

Under the new policy, the price of a case of beer (12 bottles with a volume of 650ml each, or 24 bottles with a volume of 330ml each) will increase by a maximum of 20%.

In addition, Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) will get dearer by 15% per bottle, while the rate of imported foreign liquor (IFL) will rise by 12-15% per bottle, depending on the proof of the spirit, officials said.

Deputy excise and taxation commissioner (west) Jitender Dudi said the new prices reflect the hike in excise duty, an increase in the rate of raw materials, as well as the revised bottling fee for beer. He said the new excise policy has been drafted to boost annual state revenues while maintaining a fair and balanced market.

“The bottling fee for beer supplied within Haryana has been increased from ₹ ₹11 per bulk litre to ₹12 per bulk litre, while the bottling fee for beer supplied outside Haryana has been increased from ₹1 per bulk litre to ₹1.50 per bulk litre. The overall cost of beer will increase by 20% due to multiple reasons, including the increase in raw material,” Dudi said.

The new policy has extended the QR code-based track-and-trace system — introduced in 2023-24 for IMFL and country liquor — for the sale of IFL. The track-and-trace system was instituted to safeguard against spurious and adulterated liquor.

With a variety of offers and discounts, Gurugram has for years been the National Capital Region’s (NCR) ubiquitous liquor-shopping destination. With Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad recording a consistent shortage in the supply of beer during the summer months, consumers from these cities flock to Gurugram to replenish their supply.

Liquor vends said the hike in prices is marginal and will not adversely affect consumers.

“Those who drink beer will not think twice before paying ₹10 or ₹20 extra. Beer prices have risen due to inflation in the market. This increase reflects broader economic trends impacting consumer goods, including alcoholic beverages,” Neeraj Sachdeva, director of Lakeforest Wines, said.

“Imported foreign liquor has always been cheaper in Gurugram compared to Delhi, so people from Delhi and nearby areas came here. But now, with the same prices everywhere, people won’t search for the best deals or ask for extra discounts. This change makes shopping simpler for consumers and creates a fairer system for sellers,” he said.

Consumers have met the price rise with resignation, but not with resistance.

Priya Patel, a Delhi resident, said it was disappointing to see an end to the bargaining culture. “We will have to adjust to paying full price, but it definitely takes away some of the excitement of shopping for liquor. We used to go in groups and visit different liquor vends to check the best price,” she said.