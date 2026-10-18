Societies, malls turn into festive hubs in Gurugram
Gurugram’s housing societies and malls are hosting Navratri celebrations, bringing neighbours together for garba, dandiya, music and cultural traditions.
As Gurugram residents are celebrating Navratri, garba and dandiya evenings at housing societies, clubhouses and malls, are bringing families and neighbours together.
For many, the celebrations offer more than a festive outing, they offer an opportunity to meet neighbours, introduce children to traditions to celebrate the spirit of the festive season.
At Lifestyle Homes and City Homes in Sector 83, Enviro organised a dandiya celebration attended by more than 1,000 residents. The event featured garba, dandiya, live music, food and stalls for local vendors and entrepreneurs.
Amit Jindal, president of Vipul Greens RWA in Sector 48, said community events made festivals accessible to residents. “We organise fairs on every occasion so that residents can celebrate together, enjoy dandiya and experience the festive spirit with their families and neighbours,” he said.
For residents, the gatherings are also a chance to spend time with neighbours and introduce children to cultural traditions. “Navratri is not just about dressing up and dancing; it is also about meeting people, spending time with neighbours and celebrating together. When an event is organised within the community, families and children can participate easily,” said Pooja Yadav, a resident of Sector 86.
Chirag Sihag, another resident, said the celebrations offered a break from busy schedules. “Everyone has busy schedules, and it is not always easy to make time for social gatherings. These celebrations bring people out of their homes, give children a chance to enjoy our cultural traditions and help neighbours bond,” Sihag said.
At Club5 in DLF5, a six-day celebration from October 15 to 20 brings together Durga Puja and Navratri traditions. The programme, open to all with free entry, includes Sandhya Arati, bhog, musical performances, Garba and Dandiya, along with a flea market and food market.
The line-up features singers and bands. Ram Leela and an eco-friendly Ravan Dahan are scheduled for the concluding day.
M3M India launched Dandiya Raas Utsav 2.0 at M3M 65th Avenue in Sector 65, drawing at least 7,000 visitors over the first two days, organisers said.
On Sunday, Elan Malls held Dandiya Nights at Elan Epic in Sector 70 and Elan Miracle in Sector 84. Residential communities, including Central Park Resorts and Vipul Greens, have also organised festivities for residents.
With celebrations spread across housing societies and malls, Navratri has become an opportunity for Gurugram residents from different backgrounds to gather, dance and celebrate together.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.