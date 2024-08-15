Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.39 °C, check weather forecast for August 15, 2024
Aug 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on August 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on August 15, 2024, is 30.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.39 °C and 32.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 06:58 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 16, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.43 °C and 32.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.39 °C and 32.55 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 15, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 16, 2024
|32.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 17, 2024
|29.82 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 18, 2024
|29.27 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 19, 2024
|23.33 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 20, 2024
|27.43 °C
|Light rain
|August 21, 2024
|24.61 °C
|Light rain
|August 22, 2024
|29.12 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.17 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Kolkata
|31.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.47 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.76 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|29.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.32 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|33.87 °C
|Scattered clouds
