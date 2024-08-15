Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.39 °C, check weather forecast for August 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 16, 2024 32.68 °C Moderate rain August 17, 2024 29.82 °C Moderate rain August 18, 2024 29.27 °C Heavy intensity rain August 19, 2024 23.33 °C Moderate rain August 20, 2024 27.43 °C Light rain August 21, 2024 24.61 °C Light rain August 22, 2024 29.12 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.17 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 31.53 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.47 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.76 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.59 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.32 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 33.87 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Haridwar today, on August 15, 2024, is 30.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.39 °C and 32.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 06:58 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 16, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.43 °C and 32.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.With temperatures ranging between 24.39 °C and 32.55 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

