Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.44 °C, check weather forecast for July 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 30, 2024 30.11 °C Moderate rain July 31, 2024 33.68 °C Moderate rain August 1, 2024 30.27 °C Light rain August 2, 2024 25.2 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 28.76 °C Moderate rain August 4, 2024 28.76 °C Light rain August 5, 2024 29.16 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.65 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.92 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.88 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.28 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.05 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Haridwar today, on July 29, 2024, is 31.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.44 °C and 33.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.17 °C and 30.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.With temperatures ranging between 25.44 °C and 33.57 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 10.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.