Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.41 °C, check weather forecast for October 14, 2024
Oct 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on October 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 14, 2024, is 27.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.41 °C and 29.04 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 05:55 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.71 °C and 28.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 223.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 15, 2024
|28.26 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 16, 2024
|26.79 °C
|Light rain
|October 17, 2024
|27.45 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 18, 2024
|29.28 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 19, 2024
|23.74 °C
|Light rain
|October 20, 2024
|24.94 °C
|Light rain
|October 21, 2024
|23.71 °C
|Light rain
